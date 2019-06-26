“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Burnout Syndrome

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne tells us Working Moms that “burnout syndrome” has just become an official medical diagnosis. Listen as she defines what burnout syndrome is, the symptoms, and what we can do to take care of it.

Job burnout is a special type of stress or work-related stress — a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Job burnout symptoms

Ask yourself:

Have you become cynical or critical at work?

Do you drag yourself to work and have trouble getting started?

Have you become irritable or impatient with co-workers, customers or clients?

Do you lack the energy to be consistently productive?

Do you find it hard to concentrate?

Do you lack satisfaction from your achievements?

Do you feel disillusioned about your job?

Are you using food, drugs or alcohol to feel better or to simply not feel?

Have your sleep habits changed?

Are you troubled by unexplained headaches, stomach or bowel problems, or other physical complaints?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might be experiencing job burnout. Consider talking to a doctor or a mental health provider because these symptoms can also be related to health conditions, such as depression.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best , with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: