CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Foodie Call: Nearly A Third Of Women Have Gone On Dates Just For Free Food!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Couple ordering at fancy restaurant

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Fellas, you know the woman who has you saved as “Food” in her phone? Turns out, you aren’t alone.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

According to a study conducted by researchers as Azusa Pacific University and U.C. Merced found that “23 to 33% of women surveyed had engaged in a foodie call.”

Want to know the kicker? Researchers in this particular study found that people who were likely to engage in “foodie calls” were also the same people to have negative personality traits such as narcissism and more likely are to engage in deceitful behavior.

What else are “foodie call” participants more likely to do? According to the study, they’re more likely to engage in “one-night stands, faking an orgasm, or sending unsolicited sexual pictures.”

And you thought Future was wildin’ when he said, “Chicken wings & fries, we don’t go on dates.”

RELATED: Study: Downtown Houston Is The ‘Sugar Daddy Capital’ Of Texas

Foodie Call: Nearly A Third Of Women Have Gone On Dates Just For Free Food! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close