Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This Summer

Duke Raleigh Hospital will serve free meals to children 18 and under now through August 25.

Children can visit the main hospital’s first floor café Monday through Friday to receive free breakfast and lunch, just by asking for the “Summer Meal Deal.”

This is the hospital’s first year as an official sponsor of the North Carolina Summer Food Service Program, a federally-assisted initiative that provides meals to children and teens who face food insecurity when school is not in session.

Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and includes choice of cereal, scrambled eggs or toast, fruit and milk. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and includes a choice of protein, grilled cheese or PB&J with at least two servings of fruits, vegetables or grains and milk.

Source:  ABC11.com

Duke Raleigh Hospital , North Carolina Summer Food Service Program

