Evin Amiri of J. Moss’ 21:03 Group Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]

If you followed J. Moss’ group, 21:03, throughout the years then you remember Evin Amiri, right? Well, the gospel singer is all grown up now and he’s getting married! He revealed the good new last week on Instagram: She said yes!
“God saw fit to grant me favor and give me a good thing. Josephine is the grace of God to me in physical form,” he wrote under a group of photos chronicling the moment the proposal went down. “Oh what a loving and generous father.”
Martin took to Instagram again this week to share his thanks for all the well wishes he and his wife-to-be received since sharing the news.
“My fiancée Josephine and I would like to thank all of our family, friends and acquaintances for your tremendous outpouring of love, congratulations and support! (via social media and phone). There are way too many to thank each of you individually, but know that we are appreciative. Thank you for your well wishes. Pray for us as we work to build a life together,” he wrote. “Personally, I feel so blessed to be in this space. For years I didn’t even think this would happen for me. Many of you have watched me grow up in the proverbial public eye. I’ve been in the music industry/public ministry since I was 19 yrs old. You’ve watched me graduate from college, grieve the death of my parents, achieve career highs and experience lows, become a man and now a husband. Thank you for sharing this moment with me. God bless.”
Congrats to Evin Amiri on his next chapter! If you want to take a trip down memory lane with us, watch this:
#TBT #UsedtoBe | And then there was our second single “Still Here” off our the “Evolved” album. This song become a Top 20 radio hit, but it was the trial and the triumph that made this song so special. @evinamiri’s parents died tragic deaths during the first two albums. This was the first time he’d written a song so personal. It became a signature song in our catalog and has blessed/touched so many lives. It is indeed true: “we are still here, because the blood of Jesus still has power” 🙌🏾
