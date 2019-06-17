CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

11Yr Old Stops Intruder With Machete

9 reads
Leave a comment
Super Strength

Source: Andrew Rich / Getty

 

11-year-old Braydon Smith stopped an intruder who tried to rob his home with a machete.  Braydon was home alone when 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall climbed through a window in an attempted robbery.

Braydon Smith, told ABC11 that he was on the phone with his mom when the suspect entered the home through a window.

He spoke with ABC11 about how he fought Hall off.

“He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house. I knew that it wasn’t loaded so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to,” Smith said. “He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn’t call the 911 or anything. When I saw him try to put it in his pocket. I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head like right here.”

Read more about his interview with Tim Pulliam of ABC11.

Braydon Smith , Jataveon Dashawn Hall , Stops Intruder With Machete

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 days ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 6 days ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 3 weeks ago
05.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close