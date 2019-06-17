11Yr Old Stops Intruder With Machete

11-year-old Braydon Smith stopped an intruder who tried to rob his home with a machete. Braydon was home alone when 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall climbed through a window in an attempted robbery.

Braydon Smith, told ABC11 that he was on the phone with his mom when the suspect entered the home through a window.

He spoke with ABC11 about how he fought Hall off.

“He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house. I knew that it wasn’t loaded so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to,” Smith said. “He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn’t call the 911 or anything. When I saw him try to put it in his pocket. I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head like right here.”

