Stone Soul 2019: Pastor Shirley Caesar Takes Richmond To Church [VIDEO]

There are some legacies that transcend the boundaries of time, genre and religion. Some names, that regardless of your personal interest in music, you just know — names like Shirley Caesar.

Gospel great, Pastor Shirley Caesar has been breaking boundaries since first recording at the tender age of 12. With a career lasting over six decades, the “First Lady of Gospel Music” continues to perform and is not slowing down anytime soon.

Pastor Caesar performed in Richmond over the weekend at Radio One’s Stone Soul Music & Food Festival transforming the Richmond Raceway into a bonafide house of God — Yes, Pastor Caesar took ‘em to church!

Her powerhouse vocals thundering through the air, Caesar left the stage and walked into the crowd singing and dancing among the guests. At one point she was even helped up onto a chair where she led the crowd in praise and worship.

See her amazing performance above!

Stone Soul 2019: Pastor Shirley Caesar Takes Richmond To Church [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

