Stone Soul 2019: Pastor Shirley Caesar Takes Richmond To Church [VIDEO]

There are some legacies that transcend the boundaries of time, genre and religion. Some names, that regardless of your personal interest in music, you just know — names like Shirley Caesar.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Gospel great, Pastor Shirley Caesar has been breaking boundaries since first recording at the tender age of 12. With a career lasting over six decades, the “First Lady of Gospel Music” continues to perform and is not slowing down anytime soon.
RELATED: Shirley Caesar, John P. Kee — Pastors Who Are Also Gospel Artists
Pastor Caesar performed in Richmond over the weekend at Radio One’s Stone Soul Music & Food Festival transforming the Richmond Raceway into a bonafide house of God — Yes, Pastor Caesar took ‘em to church!
Her powerhouse vocals thundering through the air, Caesar left the stage and walked into the crowd singing and dancing among the guests. At one point she was even helped up onto a chair where she led the crowd in praise and worship.
See her amazing performance above!
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Stone Soul 2019: Gospel Greats REPRESENT In Richmond [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019: Gospel Greats REPRESENT In Richmond [PHOTOS]
1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 40
2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 40
3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 40
4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 40
5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 40
6. Stone Soul 2019 -- Jekalyn CarrSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 6 of 40
7. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 7 of 40
8. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 8 of 40
9. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 9 of 40
10. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 10 of 40
11. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 11 of 40
12. Stone Soul 2019 -- Jekalyn CarrSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 12 of 40
13. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 13 of 40
14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 14 of 40
15. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 15 of 40
16. Stone Soul 2019 -- Jekalyn CarrSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 16 of 40
17. Stone Soul 2019 -- Darlene McCoySource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 17 of 40
18. Stone Soul 2019 -- Darlene McCoySource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 18 of 40
19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Darlene McCoySource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 19 of 40
20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Darlene McCoySource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 20 of 40
21. Stone Soul 2019 -- Jekalyn CarrSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 21 of 40
22. Stone Soul 2019 -- Darlene McCoySource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 22 of 40
23. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 23 of 40
24. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 24 of 40
25. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 25 of 40
26. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 26 of 40
27. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 27 of 40
28. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 28 of 40
29. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 29 of 40
30. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 30 of 40
31. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 31 of 40
32. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 32 of 40
33. Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. KeeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 33 of 40
34. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 34 of 40
35. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 35 of 40
36. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 36 of 40
37. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 37 of 40
38. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 38 of 40
39. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 39 of 40
40. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 40 of 40
Latest…
- Scripture For The Week “God’s Word Lives In Me”
- #TJMS25 Tom Joyner Foundation Presented with a Donation by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the One More Time Experience
- More Rain Means More Flooding In The Triangle
- Beautiful Rescue Story In Triangle
Stone Soul 2019: Pastor Shirley Caesar Takes Richmond To Church [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com