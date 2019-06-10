CLOSE
More Rain Means More Flooding In The Triangle

According to ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell, the rain is not yet finished.

Rain is expected again for areas in central North Carolina that are already dealing with saturated ground.

Relentless rain over the weekend washed out and closed roads across the Triangle

For Monday, showers are most likely to happen in the afternoon and evening.

And remember if you see standing water don’t drive through it… “turn around, don’t drown.”

Source ABC11.com

