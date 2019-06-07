Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Book Reveal
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The West Room
|Address Line 1:
|6405 Westgate Rs
|City, State, Zip:
|—
|Event Description:
|Join Author Katrina Chanel and friends as she releases her third book The Karma of Yes!
Free food, refreshments, DJ, and of course books!!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|Katrinachanel2@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Katrina.chanel30
|Vacation Bible School
|Event Date:
|06/10/2019 – 06/14/2019
|Event Time:
|6 pm – 8 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Spring Lake Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|458 Chapel Hill Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Spring Lake, NC 28390
|Event Description:
|Spring Lake Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, will be conducting its annual Vacation Bible School, June 10-14, 2019, from 6-8 PM. All ages are welcome. This year’s theme is, “Super Training University with Jesus”.
For additional information, please contact Mr. Hardwick Florence, at florenceha@aol.com, contact the church office at (910) 497-5123 and leave a message.
Thank you and we hope to see you there.
|Event Contact:
|Spring Lake Memorial Church Office
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 497-5123
|Event Contact Email:
|springlakech4@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.slmbaptistchurch.org
|31st Pastoral Anniversary at New Calvary Church
|Event Date:
|06/09/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Calvary Church
|Address Line 1:
|3024 Burton Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|New Calvary Church will honor the 31st Pastoral Anniversary of Dr. E. Nathaniel Wall and First Lady Ernestine Canion Wall with celebrations on Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. Special guests include Reverend Clinton Ceasar, Pastor of New Born Ministries of Charlotte, N.C., for the 10:00 a.m. service and Reverend Jesse L. Alston, Pastor of Cameron Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Durham, choir, congregation, and ushers for the 3:00 p.m. service. Everyone is invited. New Calvary Church is located at 3024 Burton Road, southeast of East Geer Street, telephone (919) 688-2912.
|Event Contact:
|Sandra Lipscomb
|Event Contact Number:
|(336) 504-9443
|Event Contact Email:
|sglipscombwssu1979@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Choir Workshop
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00am to 12:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Young Missionary Temple CME Church
|Address Line 1:
|2901 Sanderford Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|Bishop Keith Cox, Workshop Facilitator Open to the Public
All are invited to learn about voice training and singing techniques.
Praise and Worship study and more….
|Event Contact:
|Cheryl Garris
|Event Contact Number:
|919-832-4347
|Event Contact Email:
|ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|ymtcmechurch.org
|Gospel Music Concert
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Young Missionary Temple CME Church
|Address Line 1:
|2901 Sanderford Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Celebration of gospel music Concert. Invited guests will sing gospel selections;
Quartet music, choir ensembles, soloist and more….Evangelist Biddy Newborn, Worship Worship Leader.
|Event Contact:
|Cheryl Garris
|Event Contact Number:
|919-832-4347
|Event Contact Email:
|ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|ymtcmechurch.org
|“Walking Out Your Purpose” Free Community Workshop
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|10:00am – 12noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Marriott RTP
|Address Line 1:
|4700 Guardian Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|Trish Harleston Ministries presents the 2019 Second Quarter Free Community Workshop. These workshops are presented to provide professional, personal or spiritual development through various field expert facilitators.
During June, Dr. Trish Harleston, Ministry Founder will present on the topic, Walking Out Your Purpose.Do you often feel a personal void in your life?
Are you seeking to discover where passion and purpose intersect in your life?
Then, join us for this free workshop as we discuss steps to uncovering your personal path to purpose.
This workshop is free and open to men and women; however, registration is required. Space Is Limited
|Event Contact:
|Trish Harleston
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 819-3194
|Event Contact Email:
|contact@trishharleston.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.trishharlestonministries.org
|Pentecost 2019
|Event Date:
|6/7/2019-6/9/2019
|Event Time:
|7:00 PM-10:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Original Tabernalce of Prayer
|Address Line 1:
|1005 S. John St
|City, State, Zip:
|Goldsboro, NC
|Event Description:
|Chief Apostle Willie Bogier and the Executive Board of the Tabernacle of Prayer Fellowship presents Pentecost 2019, June 7th though the 9th. Friday night speaker Apostle Leroy Hargett, Saturday night youth speaker Pastor Robert Stallings and Sunday morning speaker Chief Apostle Willie Bogier. Friday & Saturday night service will be held at the main sanctuary, 1005 S. John St, Goldsboro with prevailing prayer from 7:00-8:00 PM and the service begining at 8:00 PM. Sunday morning service will be at 10:00 AM at the LBJ Building, 1007 S. John St, Goldsboro. Come and receive a blessing from the Lord!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 734-7128
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.topfellowshipchurches.org
|
Name of Event:
|Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series
|Event Date:
|6/8/2019
|Event Time:
|6 pm-8 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Duke Park
|Address Line 1:
|106 W Knox St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Durham Parks and Recreation offers a summer series that includes concerts and movies in a beautiful setting – Durham’s parks.
Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while grooving to music or watching a movie on a big screen. Both activities are free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site and food will be available for purchase.
Please bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed.
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia Booth
|Event Contact Number:
|9195604355
|Event Contact Email:
|suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series
|LIFE Harvest Food Pantry
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|10-12p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Baptist Grove Church
|Address Line 1:
|7109 Leesville Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27613
|Event Description:
|LIFE Harvest Food Pantry is open to the community to help those facing hunger and enduring difficult times. Pantry open every 2nd and 4th Saturday. No paperwork required.
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia Wise
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 787-4528
|Event Contact Email:
|outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://baptistgrovechurch.org/life-harvest-food-pantry-lhfp/
|Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC Community Day
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|10am-1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC Church
|Address Line 1:
|2504 Garner Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Community Day with food, games, prizes, clothes, giveaways and more!
|Event Contact:
|Lady Elaine Gause
|Event Contact Number:
|919-413-0543
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|2019 Spring revival
|Event Date:
|06/7/2919-6/8/2019
|Event Time:
|Friday night 7:30 Saturday night 6:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Well of living water ministry
|Address Line 1:
|117 West mountain drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville North Carolina 28306
|Event Description:
|Shifting into divine order. Speaker for Friday night tyrone Tillman from Hope Mills N.C Saturday night speaker prophet Latoya powers from Marietta Ga.
|NROCC Health and Wellness Fair
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|11am to 1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Restoration Christian Center Health and Wellness Fair
|Address Line 1:
|6904 Poole Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|The Health and Wellness Fair
Good vs Bad
|Event Contact:
|Racquel Robinson
|Event Contact Number:
|9196419166
|Event Contact Email:
|racquelrobinson.ma@yahoo.com
|NAUW Southeast Section Youth Conference
|Event Date:
|06/08/2019
|Event Time:
|9am to 2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rainbow Lanes – Bowling Alley
|Address Line 1:
|850 NC Highway 42 West
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|National Association of University Women(NAUW) Southeast Section Youth Conference for youths ages 6 – 18 years old; Adults are encouraged to attend.
Registration on site from 9am – 9:30am.
Greetings/Welcome
Seminars between 10:00am – 12:00pm,
Lunch will be served approximately at 12pm.
Talent/Presentations between 1:00pm to 2:00pm.
THEME: Youth Explosion – Soaring to Greater Heights
|Event Contact:
|Juliene Allen
|Event Contact Number:
|9193682574
|Event Contact Email:
|jat27610@yahoo.com