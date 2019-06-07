Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

CLOSE
Live After 5 - July 2018

Source: Sanerica Davis, Brandon Caldwell / Sanerica Davis, Brandon Caldwell

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Book Reveal
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The West Room
Address Line 1:  6405 Westgate Rs
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  Join Author Katrina Chanel and friends as she releases her third book The Karma of Yes!

Free food, refreshments, DJ, and of course books!!
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Katrinachanel2@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Katrina.chanel30

 

 

Vacation Bible School
Event Date:  06/10/2019 – 06/14/2019
Event Time:  6 pm – 8 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Spring Lake Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  458 Chapel Hill Road
City, State, Zip:  Spring Lake, NC 28390
Event Description:  Spring Lake Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, will be conducting its annual Vacation Bible School, June 10-14, 2019, from 6-8 PM. All ages are welcome. This year’s theme is, “Super Training University with Jesus”.

For additional information, please contact Mr. Hardwick Florence, at florenceha@aol.com, contact the church office at (910) 497-5123 and leave a message.

Thank you and we hope to see you there.
Event Contact:  Spring Lake Memorial Church Office
Event Contact Number:  (910) 497-5123
Event Contact Email:  springlakech4@aol.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.slmbaptistchurch.org

 

 

  31st Pastoral Anniversary at New Calvary Church
Event Date:  06/09/2019
Event Time:  3:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Calvary Church
Address Line 1:  3024 Burton Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  New Calvary Church will honor the 31st Pastoral Anniversary of Dr. E. Nathaniel Wall and First Lady Ernestine Canion Wall with celebrations on Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. Special guests include Reverend Clinton Ceasar, Pastor of New Born Ministries of Charlotte, N.C., for the 10:00 a.m. service and Reverend Jesse L. Alston, Pastor of Cameron Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Durham, choir, congregation, and ushers for the 3:00 p.m. service. Everyone is invited. New Calvary Church is located at 3024 Burton Road, southeast of East Geer Street, telephone (919) 688-2912.
Event Contact:  Sandra Lipscomb
Event Contact Number:  (336) 504-9443
Event Contact Email:  sglipscombwssu1979@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

Choir Workshop
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  9:00am to 12:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Young Missionary Temple CME Church
Address Line 1:  2901 Sanderford Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  Bishop Keith Cox, Workshop Facilitator Open to the Public

All are invited to learn about voice training and singing techniques.

Praise and Worship study and more….
Event Contact:  Cheryl Garris
Event Contact Number:  919-832-4347
Event Contact Email:  ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  ymtcmechurch.org

 

 

Gospel Music Concert
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Young Missionary Temple CME Church
Address Line 1:  2901 Sanderford Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Celebration of gospel music Concert. Invited guests will sing gospel selections;

Quartet music, choir ensembles, soloist and more….Evangelist Biddy Newborn, Worship Worship Leader.
Event Contact:  Cheryl Garris
Event Contact Number:  919-832-4347
Event Contact Email:  ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  ymtcmechurch.org

 

 

“Walking Out Your Purpose” Free Community Workshop
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  10:00am – 12noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Marriott RTP
Address Line 1:  4700 Guardian Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Trish Harleston Ministries presents the 2019 Second Quarter Free Community Workshop. These workshops are presented to provide professional, personal or spiritual development through various field expert facilitators.

During June, Dr. Trish Harleston, Ministry Founder will present on the topic, Walking Out Your Purpose.Do you often feel a personal void in your life?

Are you seeking to discover where passion and purpose intersect in your life?

Then, join us for this free workshop as we discuss steps to uncovering your personal path to purpose.

This workshop is free and open to men and women; however, registration is required. Space Is Limited
Event Contact:  Trish Harleston
Event Contact Number:  (919) 819-3194
Event Contact Email:  contact@trishharleston.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.trishharlestonministries.org

 

 

Pentecost 2019
Event Date:  6/7/2019-6/9/2019
Event Time:  7:00 PM-10:30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Original Tabernalce of Prayer
Address Line 1:  1005 S. John St
City, State, Zip:  Goldsboro, NC
Event Description:  Chief Apostle Willie Bogier and the Executive Board of the Tabernacle of Prayer Fellowship presents Pentecost 2019, June 7th though the 9th. Friday night speaker Apostle Leroy Hargett, Saturday night youth speaker Pastor Robert Stallings and Sunday morning speaker Chief Apostle Willie Bogier. Friday & Saturday night service will be held at the main sanctuary, 1005 S. John St, Goldsboro with prevailing prayer from 7:00-8:00 PM and the service begining at 8:00 PM. Sunday morning service will be at 10:00 AM at the LBJ Building, 1007 S. John St, Goldsboro. Come and receive a blessing from the Lord!
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  (919) 734-7128
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.topfellowshipchurches.org

 

 

Name of Event: 

 Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series
Event Date:  6/8/2019
Event Time:  6 pm-8 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Duke Park
Address Line 1:  106 W Knox St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Durham Parks and Recreation offers a summer series that includes concerts and movies in a beautiful setting – Durham’s parks.

Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while grooving to music or watching a movie on a big screen. Both activities are free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site and food will be available for purchase.

Please bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed.
Event Contact:  Cynthia Booth
Event Contact Number:  9195604355
Event Contact Email:  suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov
Event Web Site:  https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series

 

 

  LIFE Harvest Food Pantry
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  10-12p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1:  7109 Leesville Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description:  LIFE Harvest Food Pantry is open to the community to help those facing hunger and enduring difficult times. Pantry open every 2nd and 4th Saturday. No paperwork required.
Event Contact:  Cynthia Wise
Event Contact Number:  (919) 787-4528
Event Contact Email:  outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
Event Web Site:  https://baptistgrovechurch.org/life-harvest-food-pantry-lhfp/

 

 

Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC Community Day
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  10am-1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC Church
Address Line 1:  2504 Garner Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:  Community Day with food, games, prizes, clothes, giveaways and more!
Event Contact:  Lady Elaine Gause
Event Contact Number:  919-413-0543
Event Contact Email: 

 

 

2019 Spring revival
Event Date:  06/7/2919-6/8/2019
Event Time:  Friday night 7:30 Saturday night 6:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Well of living water ministry
Address Line 1:  117 West mountain drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville North Carolina 28306
Event Description:  Shifting into divine order. Speaker for Friday night tyrone Tillman from Hope Mills N.C Saturday night speaker prophet Latoya powers from Marietta Ga.

 

 

NROCC Health and Wellness Fair
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  11am to 1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Restoration Christian Center Health and Wellness Fair
Address Line 1:  6904 Poole Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  The Health and Wellness Fair

Good vs Bad
Event Contact:  Racquel Robinson
Event Contact Number:  9196419166
Event Contact Email:  racquelrobinson.ma@yahoo.com

 

 

NAUW Southeast Section Youth Conference
Event Date:  06/08/2019
Event Time:  9am to 2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rainbow Lanes – Bowling Alley
Address Line 1:  850 NC Highway 42 West
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  National Association of University Women(NAUW) Southeast Section Youth Conference for youths ages 6 – 18 years old; Adults are encouraged to attend.

Registration on site from 9am – 9:30am.

Greetings/Welcome

Seminars between 10:00am – 12:00pm,

Lunch will be served approximately at 12pm.

Talent/Presentations between 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

THEME: Youth Explosion – Soaring to Greater Heights
Event Contact:  Juliene Allen
Event Contact Number:  9193682574
Event Contact Email:  jat27610@yahoo.com

 

 

