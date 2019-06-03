Locals Win Jonathan Nelson’s #Jily Challenge [Video]

Gospel artist Jonathan Nelson announced the winners of his #Jily challenge today on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” and they included two great talents from our area.

Multiple Stellar Award Winner Jonathan Nelson’s #jilychallenge , gained participation from all across the globe with posts from all over the world including Romania, Japan and the Caribbean.

“Jesus I Love You” is the latest single from his Declarations project .

Congratulations to our local talented WINNERS!!!!

Kimberly Chante & Reginald Boney

Watch Kimberly Michelle play the violin!!!!

