CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Locals Win Jonathan Nelson’s #Jily Challenge [Video]

151 reads
Leave a comment
Chicago Gospel Music Festival Day 1

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Gospel artist Jonathan Nelson announced the winners of his #Jily challenge today on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” and they included two great talents from our area.

Multiple Stellar Award Winner Jonathan Nelson’s #jilychallenge , gained participation from all across the globe with posts from all over the world including Romania, Japan and the Caribbean.

“Jesus I Love You” is the latest single from his Declarations project .

Congratulations to our local talented WINNERS!!!!

Kimberly Chante & Reginald Boney

Watch Kimberly Michelle play the violin!!!!

#Jilychallenge , Jesus I Love You , Jonathan Nelson , Kimberly Chanté , Kimberly Michelle , Reginald Boney

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 4 days ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 5 days ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 1 week ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 2 weeks ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 weeks ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 3 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 4 weeks ago
05.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close