Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend… including bible schools starting since traditional schools are out.

20th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration
Event Date:  June 2, 2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2200 South Alston Ave
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  On Sunday, June 2nd at the 10:00 AM Worship Service, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr. who is the Senior Pastor of The Bethel Church in Jacksonville, FL will bring a word from the Lord.
Event Contact:  Tracy McNeil
Event Contact Number:  (919) 596-2131
Event Contact Email:  https://www.embcofdurham.com/
Event Web Site:  https://www.embcofdurham.com/

 

 

Friendship MBC Vacation Bible School
Event Date:  06/03/2019- 06/07/2019
Event Time:  9:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  We invite you to put on your Backpacking Clothes and join us at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for this year’s Vacation Bible School “Super Training University With Jesus!” It’s going to be an exciting and educational experience for Youth ages 4 and Older; and Adults ages 18 and Older. Youth & Adult Day Classes are Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 1:00pm; Adult Evening Classes are Monday – Wednesday from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. There will be food, fun, crafts, recreational activities, games and more. A light breakfast and lunch will be served! Join us as we explore the Bible and study the things God does for each of us. For more information and to register, contact Clara McNeil, Christian Education Director @ 910.485.0392, ext. 27 or visit fmbcfaync.org. Registration Forms can also be assessed at: fmbcfaync.org under the “Member Links” tab. Hope to see you there!
Event Contact:  Clara McNeil
Event Contact Number:  (910) 485-0392 ext. 27
Event Contact Email:  claralneil@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

 

  Community Food Day
Event Date:  06/01/2019
Event Time:  8:00-11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glory Tabernacle International Ministries
Address Line 1:  120 Weathers Street
City, State, Zip:  Youngsville, NC 27596
Event Description:  Providing Food to the Community, so none go Hungry!
Event Contact:  Helen
Event Contact Number:  (919) 414-2091
Event Contact Email:  Helen031700@aol.com
Event Web Site:  Rainingglory.com

 

 

 

 

King Daughters’ Annual Conference 2019
Event Date:  05/31/2019 to 06/02/2019
Event Time:  Friday @ 7:00pm, Saturday @ 9:00am and Sunday @ 10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Jubilee Christian Church International
Address Line 1:  4809 Prospectus Drv
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Women’s Annual Conference

Theme : Woman of Excellence and GloryRegistration for the event is strongly encouraged.Including :

Free Registration

Free Lunch

Free Child Care

Hosts:

Pastor Bisi & Toyin Tofade

Guest Minister

Pastor Linda Smith
Event Contact:  Church Office
Event Contact Number:  (919) 484-0707
Event Contact Email:  info@jubileenc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.jubileenc.org

 

 

  Vacation Bible School
Event Date:  06/03/2019- 06/07/2019
Event Time:  6:30pm- 8:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  We invite you to join us at Solid Rock Bible Church for Vacation Bible School. It’s going to be an exciting and educational experience for Youth ages 4 and Older; and Adults ages 18 and Older. Classes are from Monday thru Friday, June 3rd – June 7th, 2019 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. There will be food, fun, crafts, recreational activities, games and more. Light refreshments will be served! Join us as we explore the Bible and study the things God does for each of us. For more information and to register, contact Diane Mitchell @ 910.551.1274 or visit srbc2.org.
Event Contact:  Diane Mitchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

M5 Group Musical Scholarship Program
Event Date:  06/01/2019
Event Time:  5:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  M5 Program: The M5 Group is sponsoring a Scholarship Program at Holland Chapel, Saturday June 1st at 5:00pm. Musical guest will be the CLS Singers, The Sliver Stars, Devine Intention, and the Holland Chapel Harmony Male Chorus. The public is welcome to attend.
Event Contact:  Curtis Wilson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 362-7831
Event Contact Email:  curtiswilson50@yahoo.com,
  Ushers’ Anniversary Program
Event Date:  06/02/2019
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Star OFWB Church
Address Line 1:  305 Morisey Blvd.
City, State, Zip:  Clinton, NC 28328
Event Description:  Eldress Dr. Gertie Stevens and Whosoever Will Disciple Church, Newton Grove, NC will render the service for the Ushers’ Anniversary Program’
Event Contact:  Linda Smith
Event Contact Number:  919 332-5836
Event Contact Email:  linda5133@att.net
Event Web Site:  unionstarchurch.org

 

 

Union Star Worship Service
Event Date:  06/02/2019
Event Time:  10:45am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Star OFWB Church
Address Line 1:  305 Morisey Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Clinton, NC 28328
Event Description:  Worship Service with Bishop James Leftdwrige delivering the message of God.
Event Contact:  Linda Smith
Event Contact Number:  919 332-5836
Event Contact Email:  linda5133@att.net
Event Web Site:  unionstarchurch.org/

 

 

Community Gospel Concert
Event Date:  June 1, 2019
Event Time:  6:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt Zion Christian Church
Address Line 1:  3519 Fayetteville Street
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  Community Gospel Concert with local local community churches. Bringing churches together through songs
Event Contact:  Tonya Wright
Event Contact Number:  919-638-7040
Event Contact Email:  tjwright1900@yahoo.com

 

 

 

 

Fish Fry
Event Date:  6/1/19
Event Time:  11am-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  The Way Church
Address Line 1:  2493 Wendell Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Wendell Nc 27591
Event Description:  Fundraising for the church hosting a fish fry plates are 9 dollars for two pieces of fish two sides, cake and drink.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  9193766007
Event Contact Email:  travis_wicks@yahoo.com

 

 

 

