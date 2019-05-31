Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend… including bible schools starting since traditional schools are out.

20th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration Event Date: June 2, 2018 Event Time: 10:00 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 2200 South Alston Ave City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27707 Event Description: On Sunday, June 2nd at the 10:00 AM Worship Service, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr. who is the Senior Pastor of The Bethel Church in Jacksonville, FL will bring a word from the Lord. Event Contact: Tracy McNeil Event Contact Number: (919) 596-2131 Event Contact Email: https://www.embcofdurham.com/ Event Web Site: https://www.embcofdurham.com/

Friendship MBC Vacation Bible School Event Date: 06/03/2019- 06/07/2019 Event Time: 9:00 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 400 Campbell Ave City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301 Event Description: We invite you to put on your Backpacking Clothes and join us at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for this year’s Vacation Bible School “Super Training University With Jesus!” It’s going to be an exciting and educational experience for Youth ages 4 and Older; and Adults ages 18 and Older. Youth & Adult Day Classes are Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 1:00pm; Adult Evening Classes are Monday – Wednesday from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. There will be food, fun, crafts, recreational activities, games and more. A light breakfast and lunch will be served! Join us as we explore the Bible and study the things God does for each of us. For more information and to register, contact Clara McNeil, Christian Education Director @ 910.485.0392, ext. 27 or visit fmbcfaync.org. Registration Forms can also be assessed at: fmbcfaync.org under the “Member Links” tab. Hope to see you there! Event Contact: Clara McNeil Event Contact Number: (910) 485-0392 ext. 27 Event Contact Email: claralneil@hotmail.com Event Web Site: fmbcfaync.org

Community Food Day Event Date: 06/01/2019 Event Time: 8:00-11:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Glory Tabernacle International Ministries Address Line 1: 120 Weathers Street City, State, Zip: Youngsville, NC 27596 Event Description: Providing Food to the Community, so none go Hungry! Event Contact: Helen Event Contact Number: (919) 414-2091 Event Contact Email: Helen031700@aol.com Event Web Site: Rainingglory.com

King Daughters’ Annual Conference 2019 Event Date: 05/31/2019 to 06/02/2019 Event Time: Friday @ 7:00pm, Saturday @ 9:00am and Sunday @ 10:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Jubilee Christian Church International Address Line 1: 4809 Prospectus Drv City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27713 Event Description: Women’s Annual Conference Theme : Woman of Excellence and GloryRegistration for the event is strongly encouraged.Including : Free Registration Free Lunch Free Child Care Hosts: Pastor Bisi & Toyin Tofade Guest Minister Pastor Linda Smith Event Contact: Church Office Event Contact Number: (919) 484-0707 Event Contact Email: info@jubileenc.org Event Web Site: http://www.jubileenc.org

Vacation Bible School Event Date: 06/03/2019- 06/07/2019 Event Time: 6:30pm- 8:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road City, State, Zip: Hope Mills, NC 28348 Event Description: We invite you to join us at Solid Rock Bible Church for Vacation Bible School. It’s going to be an exciting and educational experience for Youth ages 4 and Older; and Adults ages 18 and Older. Classes are from Monday thru Friday, June 3rd – June 7th, 2019 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. There will be food, fun, crafts, recreational activities, games and more. Light refreshments will be served! Join us as we explore the Bible and study the things God does for each of us. For more information and to register, contact Diane Mitchell @ 910.551.1274 or visit srbc2.org. Event Contact: Diane Mitchell Event Contact Number: (910) 551-1274 Event Contact Email: solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com Event Web Site: srbc2.org

: M5 Group Musical Scholarship Program Event Date: 06/01/2019 Event Time: 5:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Holland Chapel AME Zion Church Address Line 1: 360 Burgess Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: M5 Program: The M5 Group is sponsoring a Scholarship Program at Holland Chapel, Saturday June 1st at 5:00pm. Musical guest will be the CLS Singers, The Sliver Stars, Devine Intention, and the Holland Chapel Harmony Male Chorus. The public is welcome to attend. Event Contact: Curtis Wilson Event Contact Number: (919) 362-7831 Event Contact Email: curtiswilson50@yahoo.com, Ushers’ Anniversary Program Event Date: 06/02/2019 Event Time: 3:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Union Star OFWB Church Address Line 1: 305 Morisey Blvd. City, State, Zip: Clinton, NC 28328 Event Description: Eldress Dr. Gertie Stevens and Whosoever Will Disciple Church, Newton Grove, NC will render the service for the Ushers’ Anniversary Program’ Event Contact: Linda Smith Event Contact Number: 919 332-5836 Event Contact Email: linda5133@att.net Event Web Site: unionstarchurch.org

Union Star Worship Service Event Date: 06/02/2019 Event Time: 10:45am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Union Star OFWB Church Address Line 1: 305 Morisey Blvd City, State, Zip: Clinton, NC 28328 Event Description: Worship Service with Bishop James Leftdwrige delivering the message of God. Event Contact: Linda Smith Event Contact Number: 919 332-5836 Event Contact Email: linda5133@att.net Event Web Site: unionstarchurch.org/

Community Gospel Concert Event Date: June 1, 2019 Event Time: 6:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt Zion Christian Church Address Line 1: 3519 Fayetteville Street City, State, Zip: — Event Description: Community Gospel Concert with local local community churches. Bringing churches together through songs Event Contact: Tonya Wright Event Contact Number: 919-638-7040 Event Contact Email: tjwright1900@yahoo.com

Fish Fry Event Date: 6/1/19 Event Time: 11am-3pm Is this event FREE?: NO Venue Name: The Way Church Address Line 1: 2493 Wendell Blvd City, State, Zip: Wendell Nc 27591 Event Description: Fundraising for the church hosting a fish fry plates are 9 dollars for two pieces of fish two sides, cake and drink. Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: 9193766007 Event Contact Email: travis_wicks@yahoo.com

