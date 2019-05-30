CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC School Safety App

3 reads
Leave a comment
JJ cell phone

Source: jj / @JJonthemic Instagram

 

Thursday morning, State Superintendent Mark Johnson is expected to announce the new school safety app, which will be used in all public schools across the state.  That announcement will take place at 10 a.m on Thursday morning. ABC11 will stream the event live.

It will allow students, parents and educators to report any safety concerns.

They’ll also be able to report any behavior that they may have witnessed that could be worrisome, and they won’t have to worry about the report being traced to them because it is anonymous reporting.

Source:  ABC11.com

cell phone , NC School Safety App , State Superintendent Mark Johnson

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 21 hours ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 6 days ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 week ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 1 week ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 2 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 1 month ago
04.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close