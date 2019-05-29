CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kirk Franklin

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / The Detroit Praise Network

Kirk Franklin is releasing his highly anticipated 13th album, Long Live Love, on May 31st. It’s been almost four years since Franklin has released a full album and fans are excited to hear the new music. Although, it’s been a while since he released an album, Franklin has been working.

Related: Kirk Franklin Gears Up To Release 13th Album, ‘Long Live Love’

Late last year, Franklin released his hit song, “Love Theory.” Then, early this year he announced an album would be coming along with a tour, featuring Koryn Hawthorne.

Randi Myles sat down with Franklin to discuss his love for Detroit artists, the new album, and how he important it is to talk about real life issues in the music.

Related: Kirk Franklin: ’You Can Not Love God &amp; Not Love People’ [[INTERVIEW]]

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

6 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Continue reading Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Listen to The Detroit Praise Network everywhere you go by downloading our app! 

Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO] was originally published on Praise1027Detroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 6 hours ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 5 days ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 week ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 1 week ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 2 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 1 month ago
04.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close