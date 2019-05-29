Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin is releasing his highly anticipated 13th album, Long Live Love, on May 31st. It’s been almost four years since Franklin has released a full album and fans are excited to hear the new music. Although, it’s been a while since he released an album, Franklin has been working.

Late last year, Franklin released his hit song, “Love Theory.” Then, early this year he announced an album would be coming along with a tour, featuring Koryn Hawthorne.

LONG LIVE LOVE TOUR pic.twitter.com/V1kiP6gzMZ — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) March 29, 2019

Randi Myles sat down with Franklin to discuss his love for Detroit artists, the new album, and how he important it is to talk about real life issues in the music.

