“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Summer Camps & Activities

Danielle Haynes from Durham Parks and Rec joined Melissa for Working Mom Wednesday’s today to give parents some ideas of what their kids can be apart of for the summer. They offer different activities and camps like swimming, dancing and martial arts.

Listen to the live interview.

As the end of the traditional schools session comes to an end we parents are looking for summer camps and activities that our kids can be apart of.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Summer Activities and Camps:

Durham Parks and Recreation

Raleigh Parks and Rec.

Orange County Parks and Rec.

Fayetteville & Cumberland Parks and Rec.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: