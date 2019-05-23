CLOSE
National News
Nationwide Beef Recall!!!

Wait before you cook that meat for the Memorial Day Holiday, and check your product’s label.

About 62,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday. The products were recalled by Aurora Packing Company, Inc., which ships nationwide.

The recalled items include different cuts of beef such as short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.

The recalled products have “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the government, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

See the full list at ABC11.com (source)

