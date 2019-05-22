Working Mom Wednesday’s “Dental Care Awareness”

Dr. Kia Williams of BCBS of NC was my guest today as we discussed “Dental Care Awareness Month.” Listen in as we discussed:

Why dental health is important to overall health

Recommended Dental care for children

Dental care for working moms

Here are some online resources shared by Dr. Williams:

https://www.oralhealthnc.org

https://toothtalk.org

www.familydoctor.org

www.healthychildren.org

www.bluecrossnc.com

Available for all:

https://www.bluecrossnc.com/content/campaigns/mydentalhealth#search=dental%20health

Kia Williams, MD, MSPH

Associate Medical Director

BCBS NC

Dr. Williams, MD is a practicing Family Practitioner in Chapel Hill, NC. Dr. Williams graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2001 and has been in practice for 16 years.

