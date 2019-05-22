Working Mom Wednesday’s “Dental Care Awareness”

Dr. Kia Williams of BCBS of NC was my guest today as we discussed “Dental Care Awareness Month.” Listen in as we discussed:
- Why dental health is important to overall health
- Recommended Dental care for children
- Dental care for working moms
Join Melissa for Working Mom Wednesday’s beginning at 10am, as she covers issues and topics important to working moms – presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina serving NC for over 85 years.
Here are some online resources shared by Dr. Williams:
Available for all:
https://www.bluecrossnc.com/content/campaigns/mydentalhealth#search=dental%20health
Kia Williams, MD, MSPH
Associate Medical Director
BCBS NC
Dr. Williams, MD is a practicing Family Practitioner in Chapel Hill, NC. Dr. Williams graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2001 and has been in practice for 16 years.