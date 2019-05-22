Working Mom Wednesday’s “Dental Care Awareness”

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 05.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Dr. Kia Williams of BCBS of NC was my guest today as we discussed “Dental Care Awareness Month.” Listen in as we discussed:

  • Why dental health is important to overall health
  • Recommended Dental care for children
  • Dental care for working moms

Join Melissa for Working Mom Wednesday’s beginning at 10am, as she covers issues and topics important to working moms – presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina serving NC for over 85 years.

Here are some online resources shared by Dr. Williams:

https://www.oralhealthnc.org

https://toothtalk.org

www.familydoctor.org

www.healthychildren.org

www.bluecrossnc.com

Available for all:

https://www.bluecrossnc.com/content/campaigns/mydentalhealth#search=dental%20health

Kia Williams, MD, MSPH

Associate Medical Director

BCBS NC

Dr. Williams, MD is a practicing Family Practitioner in Chapel Hill, NC. Dr. Williams graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2001 and has been in practice for 16 years.

@Melissa Wade , BCBS of NC , Dr. Kia Williams of BCBS of NC , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 6 days ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close