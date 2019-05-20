Many Join In All American Week At Ft. Bragg

Here’s what’s happening at Ft. Bragg this week — as 18,000 paratrooper kick things off this morning. Events are open to the public.

All American Week is a celebratory event leading up to Memorial Day weekend that includes sporting events, special exhibitions and social gatherings for 82nd Airborne Division soldiers and veterans at Fort Bragg. The event, which runs through May 23, is themed “Jumping Into History” to commemorate the division’s 75th anniversary of the D-Day, Normandy and Market Garden combat jumps during World War 2.

About 18,000 paratroopers will celebrate the start of All American Week at Fort Bragg with a four-mile run Monday morning.

Monday’s celebratory Division Run kicks off a four day schedule of events. There will also be a family fun run, combatives and a boxing tournament, a chef competition, a 10-mile road race, a marksmanship tournament and a color guard competition.

Scheduled athletic tournaments include flag football, softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball and tug-of-war.

On Wednesday, a memorial ceremony will pay tribute to our fallen paratroopers and Gold Star Families, or families who lost a loved one in military service.

All American Week concludes Thursday with a parachute demonstration by the Golden Knights, equipment displays and a performance by the All American Chorus.

