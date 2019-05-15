“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Water Safety Tips

Warm weather is here and the kids are ready to hit the water!!! WAIT… Did you know that someone dies from drowning every 10 mins. and 1 of 5 are children.

It’s National Water Safety Month and the aquatics coordinator for the Durham YMCA Stanley Bass talked to Melissa today to give us vital safety tips for working moms and our children and more…. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN IN.

