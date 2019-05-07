Teacher Of The Year, Rodney Robinson On How His Mother Inspired Him To Become A Teacher

Get Up Erica
| 05.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Rodney Robinson

Source: GUMEC Team / GUMEC Team

It’s Teacher Appreciation Day Week and for Teacher Appreciation Day, we had the opportunity to speak with Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson. He currently teaches social studies at the city’s juvenile detention center at Virgie Education Center.

The center is located in Richmond, Virginia and is a full functioning school.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

He’s dedicated to all the students and believes their temporary setbacks will lead them to a great future. Robinson has learned that most of his students are behind in schooling.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Everyday he tries his best to not only teach, but mentor them as well as have a positive impact on their lives.

Robinson said, “There is no magic pill.”

SEE ALSO: If Only: 5 TV &amp; Movie Teachers You Probably Wished Were Real Growing Up

Becoming a teacher was something Robinson always wanted to do. His mother wanted to be one, but because of segregation and poverty she wasn’t able to get the education she needed to become one.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson as he talks more about his award and his students!

Smarty Pants: 21 Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools

10 photos Launch gallery

Smarty Pants: 21 Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools

Continue reading Smarty Pants: 21 Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools

Smarty Pants: 21 Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Teacher Of The Year, Rodney Robinson On How His Mother Inspired Him To Become A Teacher was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 days ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 2 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 4 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 4 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close