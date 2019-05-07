Teacher Of The Year, Rodney Robinson On How His Mother Inspired Him To Become A Teacher

It’s Teacher Appreciation Day Week and for Teacher Appreciation Day, we had the opportunity to speak with Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson. He currently teaches social studies at the city’s juvenile detention center at Virgie Education Center.
The center is located in Richmond, Virginia and is a full functioning school.
He’s dedicated to all the students and believes their temporary setbacks will lead them to a great future. Robinson has learned that most of his students are behind in schooling.
Everyday he tries his best to not only teach, but mentor them as well as have a positive impact on their lives.
Robinson said, “There is no magic pill.”
Becoming a teacher was something Robinson always wanted to do. His mother wanted to be one, but because of segregation and poverty she wasn’t able to get the education she needed to become one.
Make sure you listen to the full interview with Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson as he talks more about his award and his students!
