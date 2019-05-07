CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC Workers Could Get A Required Paid Break

10 reads
Leave a comment
Lowell Hawthorne, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery

Source: New York Daily News / Getty

Your boss could be required to give you a paid break if you work a 6 hour shift or more.

North Carolina workers are one step closer to a new law that would give everyone a paid break during the workday.

The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to have the Legislative Research Commission study the idea of requiring employers to provide a twenty minute paid break to anyone working a shift of six hours or more.

About twenty states require a break and now North Carolina could join the list after the legislature studies the idea.

“Hardworking people of North Carolina that work every day to feed their families and contribute to our communities deserve to have their dignity preserved through routine work breaks,” said Representative Zack Hawkins of Durham. “From standing on their feet all day to doing back-breaking work to make the products we use and the services we depend on, we need to value them by allowing for adequate rest. Our people are our most important asset, let’s do right by them.”

source:  ABC11.com

NC Workers , Paid break

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 2 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 4 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 4 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close