Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal And Child Support From Wendy Williams

Isn't their son almost 19-years-old?

Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Just when we thought Kevin Hunter couldn’t get any more triffling, he went and proved us all wrong.

See, Wendy Williams’ soon-to-be ex husband now wants to be paid spousal support and child support despite the fact that their son is going to be 19.

According to Page Six, Hunter is also requesting the famed talk show host pay for their son’s college tuition, as well as “equitable distribution of all personal assets.”

Apparently, Wendy has said that she will work to establish an “appropriate amount of child support” as well as “other further relief as the Court deems fair and equitable.”

Listen…she’s better than us.

As we previously reported, in April Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 23 years, having those papers delivered at 6:30am. Hunter has also been fired as the executive producer of talk show.

As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Not to mention, there have been accusations of physical abuse, including a report that the police came to their home earlier this year because someone had accused Kevin of poisoning the talk show host.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: We are glad that Wendy is getting as far away from Kevin as possible. Hopefully, she won’t have to pay half of her hard earned money to get him to go away for good.

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin' Husband

[caption id="attachment_2853070" align="alignleft" width="920"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. According to Page Six, both Williams’ attorney and a separate source confirmed the news. Apparently, Williams served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m. Also, the talk show host wasn't wearing her ring on today's show. Guess that $40,000 watch upgrade Hunter gave her last week wasn't enough to keep her around. https://twitter.com/UrbanBelleMag/status/1116396965103919109 And while last month Williams said on her show that she was "very much in love with my husband" and that her ring "ain’t going anywhere," she is definitely singing a different tune. As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral. Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse. Sources told the New York Post in the past that employees claimed they heard the two fighting and that Williams would hide in her office to avoid seeing him. “She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern told the newspaper. “You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on." Well, here's what we know: We are elated for Wendy, and while we know it will be hard in the beginning, she truly deserves real love, fidelity and happiness. This, is the much-needed step in that direction. Black Twitter rejoiced this news:

