Your List Of Free Local Community Events

Blurred action image of runners feet during race, reflective shoes

Source: Mary Van de Ven / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

Taking Strides Against Family Violence 5K
Event Date:  05/04/2019
Event Time:  7:00am
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Smithfield Recreation Acquatics Center
Address Line 1:  600 E. Booker Dairy Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Smithfield, NC 27577
Event Description:  Register Online Today…and bring a friend or two!!!

Onsite registration will be at 7am-8:45am and the 5k will officially begin at 9:00am.

http://johnstoncountydeltas.com

Sponsorship opportunities are still availble.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  jcacdstevents@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.johnstoncountydeltas.com
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Women’s Health Conference- #PriorityME
Event Date:  05/04/2019
Event Time:  9:00am-3:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wake County Commons Building
Address Line 1:  4011 Carya Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  This year the Maternal and Child Health Section of the Public Health Division will host the #PriorityME Women’s Health Conference. #PriorityMe is a Maternal and Child Health initiative, to celebrate Women’s Wellness during National Women’s Health Week. This conference will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm at the Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610. Check-in will begin at 8:30 am. The conference is an opportunity for women to put themselves FIRST! The keynote speaker will be former Miss North Carolina, Vera Morris. This event is free and open to all women of Wake County and surrounding areas. It will offer health screenings, “Real Talk” table discussions, educational sessions, an array of exhibitors and much more. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to all registered participants. To register for the conference please visit https://prioritymewomensconference.eventbrite.com. For more information please contact Adonna Simpson-Lewis at (919)-594-8604.
Event Contact:  Adonna Simpson-Lewis
Event Contact Number:  919594-5604
Event Contact Email:  asimpson@wakegov.com
Event Web Site:  https://prioritymewomensconference.eventbrite.com.

 

 

 

  Annual Women Day
Event Date:  05/05/2019
Event Time:  10:45am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Star OFWB Church Annual Women Day Service
Address Line 1:  305 Morisey Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Clinton, NC 28328
Event Description:  Union Star OFWB Church Annual Women Day Service
Event Contact:  Linda Smith
Event Contact Number:  (919) 332-5836
Event Contact Email:  linda5133@att.net
Event Web Site:  http://unionstarchurch.org

 

 

Annual Mobile Dental Bus Outreach”
Event Date:  05/04/2019
Event Time:  9:00am to 4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Zaxby’s
Address Line 1:  995 Durham Road
City, State, Zip:  27587
Event Description:  Pastor Ken Porter and the Covenant Life Fellowship Church are hosting its “Annual Mobile Dental Bus Outreach” event on Saturday May 4th from 9am until 4pm at Zaxby’s located at 995 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. FREE fillings and extractions for those without dental insurance. FREE children’s books..

Secure your reservation via

email: EAG.Friendly@gmail.com

Cell: 919-602-1605
Event Contact:  Libby
Event Contact Number:  919-602-1605
Event Contact Email:  rag.friendly@gmail.com

 

 

ST. MARK FWB 2 ANNUAL PRAYER BRUNCH
Event Date:  05/04/2019
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Si. Mark FWB Church
Address Line 1:  222 E Nelson St,
City, State, Zip:  Mount Olive, NC 28365
Event Description:  ST. MARK FWB CHURCH 2ND ANNUAL PRAYER BRUNCH

SPONSORED BY ST. MARK WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP MINISTRYGUEST SPEAKER: ELDRESS BONITA BURNEY SIMMONS

RECORDING GOSPEL ARTISTSHE WILL GIVE US A WORD AND GIFT US WITH SONGS.
Event Contact:  Mary Carr
Event Contact Number:  919-273-5629
Event Contact Email:  marycarr64@gmail.com

 

 

 

Spiritual Outpour 2019
Event Date:  May 1-5, 2019
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center
Address Line 1:  1904 Sam Potts Highway
City, State, Zip:  Hallsboro NC 28442
Event Description:  Apostle Dr. Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Praise and Worship Church Family cordially invite you to Spiritual Outpour 2019, being held May 1-5, 2019. This year’s theme is: “More Than A Conqueror”

On Wednesday, May 1 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from

Dr. T. L. Penny of Shabach World Cathedral in Sumter, SC

On Thursday, May 2 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from

Apostle Tracey Troy of Victory In Jesus Ministries in Whiteville, NC.

On Friday, May 3 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from Bishop Greg Davis host of The

Greg Davis Show as seen on the Word Network

On Saturday May 4, we will have “Live at Five” at 5pm and we will hear the Word of the Lord

from Prophet Bernard Taylor

On Sunday, May 5 at 10:00am, Pastor Francis Windley of Tabernacle of Victory in Brooklyn, NY

will be bringing the Word of the Lord

You don’t want to miss this Movement as we are in expectation of an encounter like none other!

Kings Domain is located at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC.

Apostle Dr. Carlos Shipman is the Host Pastor
Event Contact:  Sis Carlet Horne
Event Contact Number:  (910) 234-6794
Event Contact Email:  carlethorne@outlook.com

 

 

