Your List Of Free Local Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.
|Taking Strides Against Family Violence 5K
|Event Date:
|05/04/2019
|Event Time:
|7:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Smithfield Recreation Acquatics Center
|Address Line 1:
|600 E. Booker Dairy Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Smithfield, NC 27577
|Event Description:
|Register Online Today…and bring a friend or two!!!
Onsite registration will be at 7am-8:45am and the 5k will officially begin at 9:00am.
http://johnstoncountydeltas.com
Sponsorship opportunities are still availble.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|jcacdstevents@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.johnstoncountydeltas.com
|Women’s Health Conference- #PriorityME
|Event Date:
|05/04/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00am-3:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Wake County Commons Building
|Address Line 1:
|4011 Carya Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|This year the Maternal and Child Health Section of the Public Health Division will host the #PriorityME Women’s Health Conference. #PriorityMe is a Maternal and Child Health initiative, to celebrate Women’s Wellness during National Women’s Health Week. This conference will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm at the Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610. Check-in will begin at 8:30 am. The conference is an opportunity for women to put themselves FIRST! The keynote speaker will be former Miss North Carolina, Vera Morris. This event is free and open to all women of Wake County and surrounding areas. It will offer health screenings, “Real Talk” table discussions, educational sessions, an array of exhibitors and much more. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to all registered participants. To register for the conference please visit https://prioritymewomensconference.eventbrite.com. For more information please contact Adonna Simpson-Lewis at (919)-594-8604.
|Event Contact:
|Adonna Simpson-Lewis
|Event Contact Number:
|919594-5604
|Event Contact Email:
|asimpson@wakegov.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://prioritymewomensconference.eventbrite.com.
|Annual Women Day
|Event Date:
|05/05/2019
|Event Time:
|10:45am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Star OFWB Church Annual Women Day Service
|Address Line 1:
|305 Morisey Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Clinton, NC 28328
|Event Description:
|Union Star OFWB Church Annual Women Day Service
|Event Contact:
|Linda Smith
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 332-5836
|Event Contact Email:
|linda5133@att.net
|Event Web Site:
|http://unionstarchurch.org
|Annual Mobile Dental Bus Outreach”
|Event Date:
|05/04/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00am to 4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Zaxby’s
|Address Line 1:
|995 Durham Road
|City, State, Zip:
|27587
|Event Description:
|Pastor Ken Porter and the Covenant Life Fellowship Church are hosting its “Annual Mobile Dental Bus Outreach” event on Saturday May 4th from 9am until 4pm at Zaxby’s located at 995 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. FREE fillings and extractions for those without dental insurance. FREE children’s books..
Secure your reservation via
email: EAG.Friendly@gmail.com
Cell: 919-602-1605
|Event Contact:
|Libby
|Event Contact Number:
|919-602-1605
|Event Contact Email:
|rag.friendly@gmail.com
|ST. MARK FWB 2 ANNUAL PRAYER BRUNCH
|Event Date:
|05/04/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Si. Mark FWB Church
|Address Line 1:
|222 E Nelson St,
|City, State, Zip:
|Mount Olive, NC 28365
|Event Description:
|ST. MARK FWB CHURCH 2ND ANNUAL PRAYER BRUNCH
SPONSORED BY ST. MARK WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP MINISTRYGUEST SPEAKER: ELDRESS BONITA BURNEY SIMMONS
RECORDING GOSPEL ARTISTSHE WILL GIVE US A WORD AND GIFT US WITH SONGS.
|Event Contact:
|Mary Carr
|Event Contact Number:
|919-273-5629
|Event Contact Email:
|marycarr64@gmail.com
|Spiritual Outpour 2019
|Event Date:
|May 1-5, 2019
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|1904 Sam Potts Highway
|City, State, Zip:
|Hallsboro NC 28442
|Event Description:
|Apostle Dr. Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Praise and Worship Church Family cordially invite you to Spiritual Outpour 2019, being held May 1-5, 2019. This year’s theme is: “More Than A Conqueror”
On Wednesday, May 1 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from
Dr. T. L. Penny of Shabach World Cathedral in Sumter, SC
On Thursday, May 2 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from
Apostle Tracey Troy of Victory In Jesus Ministries in Whiteville, NC.
On Friday, May 3 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from Bishop Greg Davis host of The
Greg Davis Show as seen on the Word Network
On Saturday May 4, we will have “Live at Five” at 5pm and we will hear the Word of the Lord
from Prophet Bernard Taylor
On Sunday, May 5 at 10:00am, Pastor Francis Windley of Tabernacle of Victory in Brooklyn, NY
will be bringing the Word of the Lord
You don’t want to miss this Movement as we are in expectation of an encounter like none other!
Kings Domain is located at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC.
Apostle Dr. Carlos Shipman is the Host Pastor
|Event Contact:
|Sis Carlet Horne
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 234-6794
|Event Contact Email:
|carlethorne@outlook.com