Your List Of Free Local Community Events

On Wednesday, May 1 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from

Dr. T. L. Penny of Shabach World Cathedral in Sumter, SC

On Thursday, May 2 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from

Apostle Tracey Troy of Victory In Jesus Ministries in Whiteville, NC.

On Friday, May 3 at 7pm, we will hear the Word of the Lord from Bishop Greg Davis host of The

Greg Davis Show as seen on the Word Network

On Saturday May 4, we will have “Live at Five” at 5pm and we will hear the Word of the Lord

from Prophet Bernard Taylor

On Sunday, May 5 at 10:00am, Pastor Francis Windley of Tabernacle of Victory in Brooklyn, NY

will be bringing the Word of the Lord

You don’t want to miss this Movement as we are in expectation of an encounter like none other!

Kings Domain is located at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC.

Apostle Dr. Carlos Shipman is the Host Pastor