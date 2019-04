John Singleton, a versatile director who made a huge impression with his first movie “Boyz n the Hood” has died at the age of 51 after suffering a stroke. The film maker had been in a coma since suffering the stroke on April 17, died Monday. The L.A. Times did a story about the director and how his movie “Boyz In The Hood” was his real life story. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: latimes.com

