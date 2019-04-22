8 Tornadoes Confirmed In Last Weeks Storms

A total of 8 tornadoes have been confirmed to hit central NC during Friday’s storms.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, eight tornadoes have been confirmed, although four still need to be surveyed, or studied.

The most recent EF-1 tornado, confirmed early Monday morning, touched down northwest of Rocky Mount on April 19. The storm traveled 12.5 miles on the ground (for a total of 11 minutes) and had a width of 350 yards.

Others include:

An EF-1 tornado touched down southwest of Weldon and traveled for 5.1 miles, or four minutes, crossing into Northampton County.

An EF-1 tornado touched down 3 miles southeast of Whitakers and remained on the ground for 8.8 miles, damaging a trailer and trees.

An EF-1 tornado touched down briefly northwest of Siler City. The tornado was on the ground for two minutes, damaging trees and power lines.

Four other tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Orange, Sampson/Johnson, Moore and Halifax counties on Friday, but those still need to be surveyed, according to the NWS.

Source: WRAL.com

