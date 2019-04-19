Allergy season continues to bother GRIFF. While in most areas the pollen count might be low in Dallas, Atlanta and other areas he’s always in it’s pretty high.
At the airport this woman had on a surgical mask and it made GRIFF think of an invention.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF decided that he wants to make a screen for your nostril that protects you from pollen.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He’s also tired of seeing all the pollen on the cars.
SEE ALSO: Griff’s Prayer: Thank God For Simple Cereal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
If GRIFF finishes this invention it could really help a lot of people out.
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- BET’s “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!
- Dr. Tony Evans Asks For Prayers After His Wife’s Cancer Returns
- Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’ For Her, Her Son, Announces End Of Sobriety Treatment
GRIFF’s Prayer: Invention That Protects Your Nose During Allergy Season [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com