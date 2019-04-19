Allergy season continues to bother GRIFF. While in most areas the pollen count might be low in Dallas, Atlanta and other areas he’s always in it’s pretty high.

At the airport this woman had on a surgical mask and it made GRIFF think of an invention.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF decided that he wants to make a screen for your nostril that protects you from pollen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He’s also tired of seeing all the pollen on the cars.

SEE ALSO: Griff’s Prayer: Thank God For Simple Cereal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If GRIFF finishes this invention it could really help a lot of people out.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Invention That Protects Your Nose During Allergy Season [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com