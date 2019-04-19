GRIFF’s Prayer: Invention That Protects Your Nose During Allergy Season [VIDEO]

04.19.19
Allergy season continues to bother GRIFF. While in most areas the pollen count might be low in Dallas, Atlanta and other areas he’s always in it’s pretty high.

At the airport this woman had on a surgical mask and it made GRIFF think of an invention.

GRIFF decided that he wants to make a screen for your nostril that protects you from pollen.

He’s also tired of seeing all the pollen on the cars.

If GRIFF finishes this invention it could really help a lot of people out.

