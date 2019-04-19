CLOSE
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly Named To ‘Time’ 100

The six-part docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly shocked the world when it aired early this year on Lifetime. The series not only had an impact on the culture, it created an impact socially. For weeks and even months after the series aired, people were talking and discussing not only the series but the importance of the issues addressed.

The woman behind it all is non other than Detroit native, Dream Hampton. Hampton is a filmmaker, writer, and organizer with a knack for story telling. Hampton’s work has been recognized globally and now has earned her a spot on the Time Magazine’s 2019 Most Influential People list.

Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too Movement, wrote about Hampton’s work in the Time 100 issue. She talks about the importance of Hampton’s work and how she is evoking change. She said, “At her core, Dream Hampton is a community organizer from Detroit alerting us all to a crisis and that we have a role in solving it. Because she believes that we can.”

Congrats to Hampton and we can’t wait to see what else she will create. Learn more about Dream Hampton and her work here.

Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly Named To 'Time' 100 was originally published on Praise1027Detroit.com

