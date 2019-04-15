Wendy Williams To Move Out of Sober House After Filing for Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Monday morning Wendy Williams told her audience during her Wendy Williams Show that in a few days she will move out of the Sober House. The TV star went on to say with a laugh, ‘it’s crazy cause now my business is your business, it’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it” as she made reference to the “Their Business Is Our Business” segment of her show.

Williams told the audience that she had a “really good weekend” and got together with six of her friends from the facility, she went on to say “i’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know, it’ll be Wendy on her own.”

SOURCE: people.com

