Wendy Williams To Move Out of Sober House After Filing for Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams

Monday morning Wendy Williams told her audience during her Wendy Williams Show that in a few days she will move out of the Sober House. The TV star went on to say with a laugh, ‘it’s crazy cause now my business is your business, it’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it” as she made reference to the “Their Business Is Our Business” segment of her show.

Williams told the audience that she had a “really good weekend” and got together with six of her friends from the facility, she went on to say “i’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know, it’ll be Wendy on her own.”

