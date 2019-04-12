CLOSE
Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

African American Cultural Festival

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

  Autism Awareness Festival
Event Date:  04/13/2019
Event Time:  10am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Autism Society of NC South Services Office
Address Line 1:  351 Wagoner Dr.
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28306
Event Description:  The Fayetteville Office of the Autism Society of NC will be hosting an Autism Awareness festival for Autism Awareness Month. We will have activities, informational booths, light snacks and a talent show!

Join us for this FREE event. Monetary donations are not required, however are appreciated.

To register for the talent show or for additional information, please contact The Autism Society of NC at 910-864-2769 or email plewis@autismsociety-nc.org.
Event Contact:  Peaches Lewis, Tiffany Sinclair-Edwards
Event Contact Number:  (910) 864-2769
Event Contact Email:  tsinclair@autismsociety-nc.org, plewis@autismsociety-nc.org

 

 

FMBC First Annual Women’s Conference
Event Date:  04/12/2019-04/13/2019
Event Time:  5:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Women’s Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us as we celebrate our First Annual Women’s Conference on Friday, April 12, 2019 @ 5:00 PM. The doors will open @ 5:00 PM for registration and a light dinner before the first session begins @ 7:00 PM. We welcome you back on Saturday, April 13, 2019 @ 8:00 AM for light breakfast and fellowship. Please contact Margaret Branch @ 910.488.1982 to register. The Speakers will deliver the message from the Theme, “Women Empowered to Fight the Spiritual Warfare of Life.” Ladies don’t miss out on these sessions that will enrich your life through these powerful speakers! God is working in marvelous ways through our Women’s Ministry as we seek Him with all of our hearts, souls, minds, and strength. For more information contact, Naomi Simmons @ 910.425.2118 or Margie Hill @ 910.822.1022.
Event Contact:  Naomi Simmons or Margie Hill
Event Contact Number:  910-425-2118/910-822-1022
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

 

Kingdom Princess Empowerment Seminar
Event Date:  04/13/2019
Event Time:  10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  NCTS
Address Line 1:  255 Isaac Weeks Road
City, State, Zip:  Clinton
Event Description:  This Event has been designed for young women from all Races, Cultures, Ethnic Backgrounds, from ages 12-18; to help them to learn to love themselves and to empower them to develop strength in all that God has created them to be. It has also been created to help them know that they do have a God given Destiny.
Event Contact:  Elder Adrienne P. Carter
Event Contact Number:  (910) 385-0504
Event Contact Email:  apcarter73@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.eventbrite.com/o/kingdom-princess-19493712435

 

 

 

Community Healthcare Fair
Event Date:  04/13/2019
Event Time:  9:00am-1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church
Address Line 1:  1020 Hwy 70E.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27703
Event Description:  Do you have questions and/or concerns in any of the following areas?

• Men’s Heath

• Women’s Health

• Ear, Nose &Throat

• Bone Marrow Transplants

• Kidney, Urinary Incontinence, Bedwetting

• National Donor Registry

• Clinical Trials-Need for African American Participation

• Backaches/Spinal Problems

• General Medicine

• Constipation/Hemorrhoids

• Colonoscopy

• Breast Cancer Detection/Treatments

• Arthritis, Joint, Back/Hip Pain

• Lipo/Tummy Tuck/Plastic Surgery

• Eye Exam, Cataracts

• Nutrition Experts

• Dentist

• Mental Health Experts

• Ear Ache, Sinus, Allergies, Hearing LossDoctors and Health Care Professionals have committed to answering questions one-on-one!

Activities provided for children!
Event Contact:  Pastor Temperance Tobe
Event Contact Number:  (919) 596-0388
Event Contact Email:  pastorttobe@cupofsalvation.org
Event Web Site:  cupofsalvation.org

 

 

 

  Easter Egg Hunt
Event Date:  04/13/2019
Event Time:  12 noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Event Description:  Join us for food, fun, and Easter eggs!

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 12 p.m. to 2p.m.

Place: Evangel Church lawn,

201 Meadow Dr., Fuquay-Varina

Hot dogs, refreshments, bounce houses, egg coloring, and of course an Easter egg hunt* (divided by age groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon!

*Egg hunt for ages 12 and under

Times for event:

12:00 to 12:30 p.m.: Free lunch served to all attendees

12:30 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years

12:45 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 4 to 7

12:50 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 8 to 12
Event Contact:  Evangel Church
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  evangelchurch201@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.evangel-church.org/

 

 

Trap Yoga for Autism
Event Date:  4/13/2019
Event Time:  1pm-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Morris Peaceland Farm Venue
Address Line 1:  4200 Graham Newton Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27606
Event Description:  Come have fun, work up a sweat and release stress. All yoga levels welcome. Ages 18-45

Refreshments provided after Yoga session.

Portion of proceeds to benefit the Mariposa School for Children with Autism.
Event Contact:  Katrina Hayes
Event Contact Number:  347-661-0235
Event Contact Email:  autismfitmom@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trap-yoga-for-autism-tickets-58972768137
  

 

 

 

 

  Communtty Development Corporation
Event Date:  04/13/2019
Event Time:  12
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  River Ridge Golf Club
Address Line 1:  3324 Auburn Knightdale Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarship. Teams encouraged. Great fellowship, great prizes, and bragging rights. Fun for all. Plenty of snacks for the players. This is an annual event. CDC is a non-profit organization which gives back to the community through various efforts.
Event Contact:  Jeff Brown
Event Contact Number:  (910) 818-8487
Event Contact Email:  jbrown@sandhillsutility.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
