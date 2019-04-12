Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Autism Awareness Festival
|Event Date:
|04/13/2019
|Event Time:
|10am-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Autism Society of NC South Services Office
|Address Line 1:
|351 Wagoner Dr.
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC, 28306
|Event Description:
|The Fayetteville Office of the Autism Society of NC will be hosting an Autism Awareness festival for Autism Awareness Month. We will have activities, informational booths, light snacks and a talent show!
Join us for this FREE event. Monetary donations are not required, however are appreciated.
To register for the talent show or for additional information, please contact The Autism Society of NC at 910-864-2769 or email plewis@autismsociety-nc.org.
|Event Contact:
|Peaches Lewis, Tiffany Sinclair-Edwards
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 864-2769
|Event Contact Email:
|tsinclair@autismsociety-nc.org, plewis@autismsociety-nc.org
|FMBC First Annual Women’s Conference
|Event Date:
|04/12/2019-04/13/2019
|Event Time:
|5:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Women’s Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us as we celebrate our First Annual Women’s Conference on Friday, April 12, 2019 @ 5:00 PM. The doors will open @ 5:00 PM for registration and a light dinner before the first session begins @ 7:00 PM. We welcome you back on Saturday, April 13, 2019 @ 8:00 AM for light breakfast and fellowship. Please contact Margaret Branch @ 910.488.1982 to register. The Speakers will deliver the message from the Theme, “Women Empowered to Fight the Spiritual Warfare of Life.” Ladies don’t miss out on these sessions that will enrich your life through these powerful speakers! God is working in marvelous ways through our Women’s Ministry as we seek Him with all of our hearts, souls, minds, and strength. For more information contact, Naomi Simmons @ 910.425.2118 or Margie Hill @ 910.822.1022.
|Event Contact:
|Naomi Simmons or Margie Hill
|Event Contact Number:
|910-425-2118/910-822-1022
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Kingdom Princess Empowerment Seminar
|Event Date:
|04/13/2019
|Event Time:
|10:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|NCTS
|Address Line 1:
|255 Isaac Weeks Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Clinton
|Event Description:
|This Event has been designed for young women from all Races, Cultures, Ethnic Backgrounds, from ages 12-18; to help them to learn to love themselves and to empower them to develop strength in all that God has created them to be. It has also been created to help them know that they do have a God given Destiny.
|Event Contact:
|Elder Adrienne P. Carter
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 385-0504
|Event Contact Email:
|apcarter73@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/o/kingdom-princess-19493712435
|Community Healthcare Fair
|Event Date:
|04/13/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00am-1:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church
|Address Line 1:
|1020 Hwy 70E.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27703
|Event Description:
|Do you have questions and/or concerns in any of the following areas?
• Men’s Heath
• Women’s Health
• Ear, Nose &Throat
• Bone Marrow Transplants
• Kidney, Urinary Incontinence, Bedwetting
• National Donor Registry
• Clinical Trials-Need for African American Participation
• Backaches/Spinal Problems
• General Medicine
• Constipation/Hemorrhoids
• Colonoscopy
• Breast Cancer Detection/Treatments
• Arthritis, Joint, Back/Hip Pain
• Lipo/Tummy Tuck/Plastic Surgery
• Eye Exam, Cataracts
• Nutrition Experts
• Dentist
• Mental Health Experts
• Ear Ache, Sinus, Allergies, Hearing LossDoctors and Health Care Professionals have committed to answering questions one-on-one!
Activities provided for children!
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Temperance Tobe
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 596-0388
|Event Contact Email:
|pastorttobe@cupofsalvation.org
|Event Web Site:
|cupofsalvation.org
|Easter Egg Hunt
|Event Date:
|04/13/2019
|Event Time:
|12 noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Evangel Church
|Address Line 1:
|201 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|Event Description:
|Join us for food, fun, and Easter eggs!
Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019
Time: 12 p.m. to 2p.m.
Place: Evangel Church lawn,
201 Meadow Dr., Fuquay-Varina
Hot dogs, refreshments, bounce houses, egg coloring, and of course an Easter egg hunt* (divided by age groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon!
*Egg hunt for ages 12 and under
Times for event:
12:00 to 12:30 p.m.: Free lunch served to all attendees
12:30 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years
12:45 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 4 to 7
12:50 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 8 to 12
|Event Contact:
|Evangel Church
|Event Contact Number:
|9195523421
|Event Contact Email:
|evangelchurch201@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.evangel-church.org/
|Trap Yoga for Autism
|Event Date:
|4/13/2019
|Event Time:
|1pm-3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Morris Peaceland Farm Venue
|Address Line 1:
|4200 Graham Newton Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|Come have fun, work up a sweat and release stress. All yoga levels welcome. Ages 18-45
Refreshments provided after Yoga session.
Portion of proceeds to benefit the Mariposa School for Children with Autism.
|Event Contact:
|Katrina Hayes
|Event Contact Number:
|347-661-0235
|Event Contact Email:
|autismfitmom@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trap-yoga-for-autism-tickets-58972768137
|