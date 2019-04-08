Isolated Tornado Possible Later Today

1 reads Leave a comment
ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart says today’s severe weather could include a chance of a tornado; although the chance for a tornado is low, it cannot be completely ruled out.
ABC11’s First Alert Mode has all of central North Carolina under a severe weather risk Monday as rain, high winds, thunderstorms, and an isolated tornado are possible later in the day.
Stewart estimates a band of showers and heavier thunderstorms won’t push into the Triangle until 8 p.m.
