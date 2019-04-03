CLOSE
Rihanna’s Fenty ‘Geisha Chic’ Highlighter Pulled After Social Backlash

Source: Michael Wright/WENN.com / WENN

Rihanna’s cosmetics brand says it pulled “Geisha Chic,” a planned makeup product after it was criticized as an appropriation of Asian culture. “Geisha Chic,” was advertised as one of Fenty’s new “Killawatt” highlighters and is described as shimmery products that can be used to draw attention to certain facial features.

Several Instagram users expressed their displeasure about the name Geisha being used. The name recalled the Japanese geisha tradition, a group of women that for centuries worked as entertainers and paid companions in the country. Read the full story in the link below.
SOURCE: cnn.com
