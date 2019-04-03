Lori Lightfoot Becomes Chicago’s First Black Female Mayor, Defeating Toni Preckwinkle

It looks like Chicago will have its first Black female mayor ever!

In a landslide, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot defeated Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election on Tuesday. Lightfoot, who is a lesbian, will also be the first openly gay candidate to lead the city. She will succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel when she is sworn in on May 20.

In addition, Chicago is the second biggest city in the U.S. to elect a Black woman as mayor.

JUST IN: Lori Lightfoot was just elected Chicago's mayor — becoming the city's first black woman and first openly gay person to hold the office. https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/uw4ACiEpD8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2019

NBC News reported that The Associated Press called the race for Lightfoot shortly before 8 p.m. Central Time. Apparently with over 65 percent of precincts in, Lightfoot led Preckwinkle 74.3 percent to 25.8 percent.

With 51% of precincts reporting in Chicago's mayoral race, Lori Lightfoot leads Toni Preckwinkle by nearly 125,000 votes. Follow along here for live results: https://t.co/fLt7FxWprZ pic.twitter.com/9RzeRc6CU1 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 3, 2019

The AP also wrote:

“Lightfoot promised to rid City Hall of corruption and help low-income and working-class people she said had been ‘left behind and ignored’ by Chicago’s political ruling class. It was a message that resonated with voters weary of political scandal and insider deals, and who said the city’s leaders for too long have invested in downtown at the expense of neighborhoods.”

The New York Times noted that she has “vowed to enact significant change to the Chicago Police Department, increasing training and reducing officer misconduct.”

Lightfoot has never been an elected official before, but she was endorsed by the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers, as well as U.S. Reps. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Robin Kelly, NBC News noted.

Lightfoot will now be the 7th Black female mayor in the U.S., including Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta and LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans.

This campaign has been an incredible journey. We started out as underdogs, but our message of change resonated across the city. And today we have the chance to make history. Watch this video about our journey and then make sure to get the polls and vote before 7! #TeamLightfoot pic.twitter.com/U769fZunzH — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) April 2, 2019

Congrats Mayor Lightfoot!

RELATED NEWS:

Stacey Abrams On Being Joe Biden’s Potential VP Pick: ‘You Don’t Run For Second Place’

Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

Lori Lightfoot Becomes Chicago’s First Black Female Mayor, Defeating Toni Preckwinkle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com