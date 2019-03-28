Stacey Abrams On Being Joe Biden’s Potential VP Pick: ‘You Don’t Run For Second Place’

Stacey Abrams had some time to squash those pesky rumors that she might be considering being Joe Biden’s Vice President pick.
“I think you don’t run for second place,” Abrams, who lost her governor bid for Georgia last November, told hosts on The View on Wednesday morning.
However, she did reveal that she’s open to other options, which may include running for President of the United States, re-running for the governor’s seat in Georgia or even running for Senate.
When pressed if she was indeed planning on throwing her own hat into the presidential ring, the 45 -year-old replied, “I do not know if I’m running. I’m thinking about everything. Part of my opportunity right now is that I have a number of options I didn’t know about before.”
Adding, “If I’m going to enter a primary then I’m going to enter a primary. And if I don’t enter the primary my job is to make certain that the best Democrat becomes the nominee and whoever wins the primary that we make certain that person gets elected in 2020.”
Take a look:
Abrams also put Meghan McCain in her place when pressed to explain why Democrats are so upset that Robert Mueller’s report did not find that President Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.
In fact, Abrams reminding McCain that no one has seen the report. Instead, what has been seen is the summary written by Attorney General Barr, a man President Trump appointed.
“It’s like your brother summarizing your report card to your parents,” Abrams joked.
She later said,” We don’t know the results of the Mueller report. We know the results of the summary of a reading of the report by a partisan who was just appointed by the person who is the subject of the report.
The Democratic Party rising star also reminding McCain that collusion was just one of many issues the president was being investigated for.
“But the Mueller report was not simply about collusion,” Abrams replied.
“That was a pundit summary of a complicated question, which was happened preceding the 2016 election. I don’t know the answer because I haven’t seen the report.”
Watch, Abrams snatch McCain’s wig off here:
Its clear that Ms. Abrams is not the one. We wouldn’t mind seeing her run for President in 2020.
BEAUTIES: What do you think? Should Stacey Abrams do it?
#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls
