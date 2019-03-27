“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Planning For Vacation

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 03.27.19
Full Length Of Woman In Bikini Swimming In Sea

Source: Yuri Nunes / EyeEm / Getty

 

It’s Melissa Wade’s Working Mom Wednesday’s: Time to plan for affordable vacations for the family and fun for kids.

My guest Yolanda Morgan with More Destinations shared affordable vacation ideas, how to choose the right locations and more….

about Yolanda Morgan – More Destinations

Entrepreneur of healthcare facilities and travel.  Also Pastors with husband Pastor Al Morgan of Launch Ministries in Raleigh, NC.

* Facebook – Yolanda Stanley Morgan

& More Destinations

* Instagram – Pastor Yolanda Morgan

 website:  Moredestinations.info.

 

