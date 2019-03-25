[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1

Universal’s “Us,” the latest politically resonant horror movie from Peele, sold an estimated $70.3 million in tickets over the weekend, easily leading the domestic box office and more than doubling the opening-weekend ticket sales of $33.4 million for Peele’s smash-hit directorial debut, “Get Out.”

With that box office take, “Us” claims the record for the largest opening weekend ever for an original horror movie, even outpacing “A Quiet Place.” And as far as comparing it to his first film, the critically acclaimed “Get Out,” there is no comparison, as far as the bottom line is concerned. It easily surpassed the $33 million debut of “Get Out,” according to Forbes.

There’s more. Peele’s film also beat “Ted” as the biggest release for an original R-rated film.

