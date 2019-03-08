List Of Free Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Name of Event:
|2019 Annual Glow for His Glory Conference
|Event Date:
|03/08/19 – 03/10/19
|Event Time:
|7:00pm Daily
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ezra Conference Center
|Address Line 1:
|3670 Bastion Lane
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27610
|Event Description:
|This is your time of empowerment!
This is your time of light!
This is your time to glow!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.soulreaperschurch.org/
|:
|24th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|03/10/2019
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM & 3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The Pastoral Anniversary Committee and members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invites you to join us as we honor Pastor S. Lee Downing and First Lady Debra Downing’s 24th Pastoral Anniversary! The Pastoral Anniversary Word will come from the Theme ” A Pastor with a Heart to Serve” ~ 2 Chronicles 31:21. The Guest Speakers for the Morning and Afternoon Service are:
Sunday, March 10, 2019 @ 10:00 AM Morning Worship Service
Speaker – Bishop O. T. McMillian, Reverend Dr. Otis T. McMillan, General Secretary of the Department of Church Growth and Development of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
Sunday March 10, 2019 @ 1:30 PM – Presentations by Auxiliaries, Ministries, and Speakers
Sunday, March 10, 2019 @ 3:00 PM Afternoon Worship Service
Speaker: Dr. Johnnie McClendon, Pastor, Fisher Hill Community Baptist Church, Cheraw, SC
Join us as both Pastor Downing and First Lady Debra Downing have been committed to the Word of the Gospel and served faithfully over the past 24 years with a “Servant’s Heart.”
For more information contact Bonnie Boykin @ 910.551.5188 or Sandra Morrisey @ 910.257.9000.
|Event Contact:
|Bonnie Boykin/Sandra Morrisey
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 551-5188 or (910) 257-9000
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Mt. Zion AME Church Women’s Day 2019
|Event Date:
|03/10/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Zion AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|5124 Highway 86 North
|City, State, Zip:
|Hillsborough, NC 27278
|Event Description:
|Mt. Zion AME Women’s Day 2019 will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The speaker will be Reverend Dr. Mary M. Heggie, who is an Associate in Ministry at 7New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Fuquay Varina, NC. Theme: “Women of Faith, Hope and Courage”. The colors for this event are Black and Gold with white pearls.
|Event Contact:
|Karen Offutt
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 732-5450
|Event Contact Email:
|mtzion5124@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mtzionamehillsborough.org
|Ushers Anniversary
|Event Date:
|03/10/2019
|Event Time:
|5:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church extends a special invitation to come and worship with us as we celebrate our Ushers Anniversary. Service will begin promptly @ 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. We look forward to seeing each of you as we lift up the name of Jesus Christ during this celebration. Let’s gather together to praise God for all the work He has done through the Ushers Ministry at First Missionary Baptist Church!
|Event Contact:
|Tony Brewington
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Annual Women’s Conference & Women’s Day
|Event Date:
|03/09/2019
|Event Time:
|9:30am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Faith Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|908 Suffolk Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27603
|Event Description:
|The Women’s Ministry at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Rev. G. A. Jones, Jr.& 1st Lady Ida Mae Jones cordially invite you to attend our Women’s Day Weekend Celebration 2019. The theme for this year is “Women- Arise and Soar into your Anointing” the scriptural reference Isaiah 40:31.
Our Women’s Conference will kick off on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 am for registration, and the program will start promptly at 9:30 am The speaker for Saturday is Rev. Erica N. Williams, M. Div. National Social Justice Organizer for the Poor People’s Campaign at the Repairer of the Breach under the direction of Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II.
Our Women’s Day will start on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. The speaker for Sunday will be the one and only Elder Shondra Jordan of First Baptist Church in Weldon, NC. You will be inspired, revived, and truly understand that when we stand with God, the possibilities are limitless. Hopefully, you will be able to attend both of our spirit-filled events. We are so elated to have both of these powerful women to usher in the Holy Spirit with a word from the Lord. Our celebration events will take place at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 908 Suffolk Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Contact:
|Edna Brown
|Event Contact Number:
|919-602-9487
|Event Contact Email:
|ehamilton1@westlakefinancial.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.faithmissionarybc.org
|Sisters to Sisters: United for Success
|Event Date:
|03/09/19
|Event Time:
|10am-12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Prevailing Word Church International
|Address Line 1:
|108 Professional Court
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, NC 27529
|Event Description:
|Does life seem to be boring, dull and hopeless?
Do you need a turn around; a new beginning?
Well, come join us as we show you how to live your best life ever! At our Sisters To Sisters: United for Success Enrichment Workshops, we will meet you where you are; and provide encouraging biblical guidance that will “jump start” your personal and spiritual growth. You will be well on your way to experiencing a new life of peace, joy, and loving favor in the Lord.
So join us Saturday, March 9 2019, from 10:00AM-12:00PM at 108 Professional Ct., Garner, NC 27529. The registration is FREE, and refreshments will be served. You may contact us for registration by phone at (919) 877-1073, or via our website at pwcionline.com. We look forward to helping you become the woman that you were meant to be.
See you there!
|Event Contact:
|Deloris Brown
|Event Contact Number:
|919-877-1073
|Event Contact Email:
|https://pwcionline.com/contact-us
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1308492726023607
|Media Day with DaKing
|Event Date:
|03/09/2019
|Event Time:
|1-5
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Box2bfit
|Address Line 1:
|3400 Westgate Dr
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Want to learn more about boxing or just a boxing fan? Come out to Box2bfit to meet Pro fighter Jacquan DaKing Townes. We will have great food from Massage & Cuisine plus $1 a minute massages. This free entry event will also have music, giveaways and exciting fun for everyone to enjoy. So come out Mar 9th at 1pm for Media day with the champ!
|Event Contact:
|Jacquan Townes
|Event Contact Number:
|919-423-5589
|Event Contact Email:
|jacquantownes1987@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|—