List Of Free Local Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

The Women’s Ministry at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Rev. G. A. Jones, Jr.& 1st Lady Ida Mae Jones cordially invite you to attend our Women’s Day Weekend Celebration 2019. The theme for this year is “Women- Arise and Soar into your Anointing” the scriptural reference Isaiah 40:31. Our Women’s Conference will kick off on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 am for registration, and the program will start promptly at 9:30 am The speaker for Saturday is Rev. Erica N. Williams, M. Div. National Social Justice Organizer for the Poor People’s Campaign at the Repairer of the Breach under the direction of Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II. Our Women’s Day will start on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. The speaker for Sunday will be the one and only Elder Shondra Jordan of First Baptist Church in Weldon, NC. You will be inspired, revived, and truly understand that when we stand with God, the possibilities are limitless. Hopefully, you will be able to attend both of our spirit-filled events. We are so elated to have both of these powerful women to usher in the Holy Spirit with a word from the Lord. Our celebration events will take place at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 908 Suffolk Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27603