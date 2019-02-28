Entertainment News
Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

Actor Luke Perry reportedly suffered a massive stroke Wednesday, and is currently in the hospital.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to Luke’s home in Sherman Oaks, California around 9AM, where he was transported to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown right now.

Today’s generation knows Perry for his role as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on the hit show Riverdale. However, he first role to stardom for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit 90s drama, Beverly Hills, 90210, which just announced plans for a reboot on FOX.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

