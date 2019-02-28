Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Vatican is now investigating Cardinal George Pell after being arrested for sexually abusing a pair of 13-year-old choirboys. USA Today reports that Pell’s bail was revoked after the sentence hearing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Judge Peter Kidd that looked over this case will deliver his sentence on March 13th.

Kidd said, “I see this as callous, brazen offending – blatant. At the time, he thought he was going to get away with it. Otherwise he wouldn’t have done it. The Catholic Church is not on trial … I’m imposing sentence on Cardinal Pell for what he did.”

SEE ALSO: Nuns Accused Of Embezzling $500,000 From Catholic School & Going Gambling [VIDEO]

Even through this investigation, Pell maintains his innocence and is trying to appeal the verdict. He faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted for abusing of young boys while he was the archbishop of Melbourne.

In December, the verdict was reached and became public this week as the court lifted the gag order. Pell’s conviction comes up just as Pope Francis finishes up the first-ever Vatican summit on sex abuse where over 175 bishops from around the world attended to speak on sexual abuse and how to better respond to victims.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Vatican Opening Up Investigation After Cardinal Sent To Prison For Sexual Abuse was originally published on getuperica.com