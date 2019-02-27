CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Fayetteville Officer Rescues Women From House Fire

1 reads
Leave a comment
Rocky Fire Grows To 23,000 Acres In Drought-Ridden Northern California

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

In the Fayetteville, North Carolina; the house fire took place on Monday around 3:30 close to the intersection of Slater Avenue and Bullock Street.

Officer Evans , was the first to arrive on the scene, where he found the woman in the doorway of the home. He is being praised for his immediate heroic action.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

The lady of the home was unresponsive when he carried her to safety. She is fortunately in process of full recovery at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

There is no report as of now, the cause of the house fire.

 

Fayetteville , Officer Evans

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 5 hours ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 6 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 6 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 6 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close