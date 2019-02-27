“Working Mom Wednesday’s” With Melissa Wade

02.27.19
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Today Melissa talked “teeth”… it’s National Children’s Dental Health Month and dentist Dr. Dinah Vice of Sunrise Dental was my guest.

  • How important are children’s first teeth?
  • What age should they start going to the dentist?
  • How can mom’s dental health effect the kids?
  • How important is fluoride for babies teeth?
  • And more…..

Working Mom Wednesday’s presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina – offering a variety of plans for you and your family, serving NC for over 85 years.

 

