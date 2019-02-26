Mother & Daughter Charged In Killing 5 Family Members Said Victims ‘Wanted To Die’

According to court papers the mother and daughter charged with killing five of their relatives in Philadelphia admitted to the police that they planned the family murder-suicides because “everyone, wanted to die.” A caseworker from the Bucks County Children and Youth Department walked into a gruesome scene when she found victims inside a Morrisville, Pa. two-bedroom apartment.

In one of the bedrooms the case worker found Naa’Irah Smith, 25, Damon Decree Jr., 13, Jamilla Campbell, 45, and 9-year-old twins Imani and Erika Allen dead. Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique Decree appeared to have survived the attack have been charged with five murders and conspiracy. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: nypost.com

