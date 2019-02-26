Children’s Pastor, Police Detective Commits Suicide After Child Porn Found On His Church Computer

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Detective Vernon Allan Richardson was known for the work he did as a police detective and children’s minister. According to the Christian Post, Richardson committed suicide after being investigated for having child pornography on his church computer.

Pastor Ricky Baldwin of Riverstone Community Church in Jacksonville didn’t know that Richardson was under investigation.

He said, “Never in a million years would you ever thought that was possible. That’s why it’s so hard to believe now. I don’t know what all is going to come out, or what is yet to come out. I don’t know any of that. But we loved him and we love his family and plan to stick by his family.”

The sheriff’s office began to do some investigating of Richardson after they received a tip about him having child pornography.

He was questioned also after an image of two naked boys ages 12-14 had been uploaded to a computer. The computer in question was seized and before Richardson could be arrested he was found dead.

