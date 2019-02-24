Voices: Joshua Rogers “From Sunday’s Best To Pour Your Oil”

02.24.19
In 2012, Singer Joshua Rogers became the first male and youngest winner of the BET singing competition “Sunday’s Best.” How has his mission changed from then til now?

Rogers talks about his new mission plus the importance of his new single “Pour Your Oil” and more in the latest episode of “Voices.”

