In 2012, Singer Joshua Rogers became the first male and youngest winner of the BET singing competition “Sunday’s Best.” How has his mission changed from then til now?

Rogers talks about his new mission plus the importance of his new single “Pour Your Oil” and more in the latest episode of “Voices.”

RELATED: iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Joshua Rogers [Exclusive Video]

RELATED: Joshua Rogers On His New Album: “It’s Coming From A Place Of Where I’ve Been And Where I Want To Go” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

More Episode Of Voices:

Voices: Here’s To Life With Ms. Anita Wilson

Voices: Todd Dulaney “To Africa With Love” & “Unchurched”

Voices: Joshua Rogers “From Sunday’s Best To Pour Your Oil” was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: