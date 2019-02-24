CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

How Isaac & Cynthia Wilson Made Kountry Kitchen A Soul Food Staple In Indy

3 reads
Leave a comment

Isaac and Cynthia Wilson, owners of the Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, have been serving some of the best soul food in the Midwestern Region since 1986.

Known for a variety of different down home recipes, from their fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, famous fried chicken wings, savory pork chops, fresh salmon patties, cube steaks, cheesy macaroni, collard greens, yams, mouthwatering refreshing lemonade, decadent peach cobbler and homemade cakes, our menu offers a variety. In addition to our excellent restaurant menu choices, they also offer catering service on site or at any location for your event.

Isaac and Cynthia Wilson are faithful Stewarts to the Indianapolis community.

Since 2005, each Christmas Holiday Kountry Kitchen has partnered with many of their local vendors and volunteers to feed the homeless and less fortunate. The dinner has grown from feeding 1000 the first year to now feeding over 3000 people annually.

With the help of employees and volunteers, the dinner takes place as planned on Christmas Day. With the enthusiasm and generosity of the volunteers, the dinners are also delivered to senior citizen centers, missions, churches, women’s shelters, neighborhood residents and the homeless on the streets of Indianapolis.

Plus if that’s not enough, to ensure all are blessed on Christmas Day, they also deliver hats, gloves, and socks to families in need.

How Isaac & Cynthia Wilson Made Kountry Kitchen A Soul Food Staple In Indy was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 21 hours ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 6 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 7 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close