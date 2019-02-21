CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Women’s Empowerment 2019 Announcement

WE 2019 ANNOUNCEMENT 2-21-19

Women’s Empowerment 2019

Celebrating 25 Years

Preserving Our Legacy

With

Performances By

Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Cutis

Featuring

Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks

This an event you won’t want to miss!

It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th! 

Women's Empowerment 2019

