Women’s Empowerment 2019 Announcement

85 reads Leave a comment
Women’s Empowerment 2019
Celebrating 25 Years
Preserving Our Legacy
With
Performances By
Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Cutis
Featuring
Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS
GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY
This an event you won’t want to miss!
It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.
Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th!
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours