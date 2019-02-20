CLOSE
DC Comics Cancels Series About Jesus After Receiving Over 200,000 Signed Petitions

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes Opening Party

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

A couple months ago DC Comics announced that they would be coming out with “Second Coming” a series about Jesus coming back to earth. According to Christian Headlines, the series was going to show Jesus fighting alongside Sun-Man against evil.

What some didn’t like was the fact that they depicted Jesus as having a limit of power as well as knowledge.

SEE ALSO: Christians Calling DC Comics Jesus Christ Superhero “Blasphemous”

The plot summary explains, “Witness the return of Jesus Christ, as He is sent on a most holy mission by God to learn what it takes to be the true messiah of mankind by becoming roommates with the world’s favorite savior: the all-powerful superhero Sun-Man, the Last Son of Krispex! But when Christ returns to Earth, he’s shocked to discover what has become of his gospel — and now, he aims to set the record straight.”

When people heard about this series from DC Comics they didn’t like the idea. The second issue was problematic as well after they released the plot.

DC Comics mentioned that the second plot was about, “An unexpected death leads to God showing off his heavenly kingdom to the son He wished He had, while the Son He has catches up on the earthly plane.”

After receiving a petition signed by 220,000 people asking them to cancel it, DC Comics has shut down the series. The first issue was supposed to be scheduled on March 6th, but DC Comics has told retailers the series is now cancelled.

DC Comics Cancels Series About Jesus After Receiving Over 200,000 Signed Petitions was originally published on getuperica.com

