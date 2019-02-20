Mr. Griffin: It’s In My Nature [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
02.20.19
Leave a comment
Everyone that knows GRIFF should know he’s always in a good mood. GRIFF spoke about a story of a scorpion stinging a frog and him explaining that it’s in a scorpions nature to do that.

To be happy and joyful is in GRIFF’s nature. He starts his day with listening to sermons, saying inspirational quotes and it helps him be more positive.

It inspires GRIFF to be happier during the day and brings others joy. Make sure you’re starting off your day with positive sayings! Check out the full Mr. Griffin up top!

See photos of GRIFF below!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

Mr. Griffin: It’s In My Nature [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

