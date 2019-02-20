List Of School Delays

5 reads Leave a comment
Due to the winter mix and cold temperatures to start the morning, some of our local schools have delayed opening as caution for any icy roads.
Below are some of the schools on delay today… go to WRAL.com for a full list.
|Durham Public Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Edgecombe County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Franklin County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Gaston College Preparatory
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Granville County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Halifax County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Mecklenburg Co VA Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Northampton Co Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Person County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Rocky Mount Prep School
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Vance County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Voyager Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Warren County Schools
|Delayed Until 10:00 AM
