List Of School Delays

Due to the winter mix and cold temperatures to start the morning, some of our local schools have delayed opening as caution for any icy roads.

Below are some of the schools on delay today… go to WRAL.com for a full list.

Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Franklin County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Gaston College Preparatory Delayed 2 Hours Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Delayed 2 Hours Northampton Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 3 Hours Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Voyager Academy Delayed 2 Hours Warren County Schools Delayed Until 10:00 AM

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: