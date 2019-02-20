List Of School Delays

CLOSE
Due to the winter mix and cold temperatures to start the morning, some of our local schools have delayed opening as caution for any icy roads.

Below are some of the schools on delay today… go to WRAL.com for a full list.

Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Franklin County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Gaston College Preparatory Delayed 2 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Northampton Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 3 Hours
Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Voyager Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Warren County Schools Delayed Until 10:00 AM
