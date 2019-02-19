Steve Harvey On Mo’Nique’s Interview On His Talk Show Wishes He Had Chosen His Words Better

Last week Mo’Nique was a guest on The Steve Harvey Show and most propel did not like the tone of how Steve Harvey spoke with her. Steve Harvey recently admitted that he wishes he had chosen his words better during their on-air conversation. During an interview with People Magazine Harvey said “I’ve got to slow down when I’m talking. I can’t get into heated discussions, and I’ve got to just guard my words more carefully. Read more about the story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com

