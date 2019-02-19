CLOSE
Steve Harvey On Mo’Nique’s Interview On His Talk Show Wishes He Had Chosen His Words Better

Today - Season 64

Source: NBC NewsWire / Getty

Last week Mo’Nique  was a guest on The Steve Harvey Show and most propel did not like the tone of how Steve Harvey spoke with her. Steve Harvey recently admitted that he wishes he had chosen his words better during their on-air conversation. During an interview with People Magazine Harvey said  “I’ve got to slow down when I’m talking. I can’t get into heated discussions, and I’ve got to just guard my words more carefully. Read more about the story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com

 

Jerry Smith , Mo'Nique , Steve Harvey

