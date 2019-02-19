CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age Of 85

0 reads
Leave a comment
Karl Lagerfeld Friends

Source: Getty / Getty

CNN reports, Chanel creative director and fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld has passed at the age of 85. The iconic designer was best known for rocking his dark shades and his slick ponytail.

Rumors had surfaced about Lagerfeld’s health after his missed the Chanel show in January along with several other shows. There has been no official statement on what caused his death.

Lagerfeld started at Chanel in 1983 and transformed the brand into a household name. He was also the creative director at Fendi and his own eponymous label.

Many celebrities and fashion icons have took to social media to share there love and admiration for the designer.

 

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Lagerfeld.

Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age Of 85 was originally published on Praise1027Detroit.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 hours ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close