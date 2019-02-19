Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age Of 85

CNN reports, Chanel creative director and fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld has passed at the age of 85. The iconic designer was best known for rocking his dark shades and his slick ponytail.
Rumors had surfaced about Lagerfeld’s health after his missed the Chanel show in January along with several other shows. There has been no official statement on what caused his death.
Lagerfeld started at Chanel in 1983 and transformed the brand into a household name. He was also the creative director at Fendi and his own eponymous label.
Many celebrities and fashion icons have took to social media to share there love and admiration for the designer.
The world is a much more beautiful place, because of all the Beauty you brought to it. 🖤🖤 I never got the opportunity to meet Karl Lagerfeld, but was always a fan, admired his work, and years in the Fashion Industry! Watching André Leon Talley’s Documentary (The Gospel According to André) I loved their interaction when speaking about Fashion! It made me want to be in that time with them, just hanging, soaking up all their brilliance and wisdom. It was Just SO ICONIC!! And KARL LAGERFELD IS AN ICON/LEGEND!! Thank you for all you’ve given! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤💔🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 🖤FOREVER KARL LAGERFELD🖤 Sending my prayers to the Lagerfeld Family!!
We send our condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Lagerfeld.
