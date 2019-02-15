Dave Chappelle Hand Delivers Tickets To NC Couple Scammed On Craigslist

Thursday night Dave Chappelle showed a lot of love by hand delivering tickets to his Valentine’s Day comedy show to a Charlotte couple who were scammed on Craigslist. The couple were cheated out of hundreds of dollars trying to purchase the tickets to the show. Chappelle hand deliver the tickets but also took it a step further by siting down and chatting with the couple and took pictures with several people in the hotel restaurant.

Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

