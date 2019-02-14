Mo’Nique And Steve Harvey Have A Heated Conversation About Being Blackballed

During an episode of Steve Harvey’s talk show Mo’Nique and Steve went head to head over comments Mo’Nique made towards Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels, and being blackballed from the industry.

Mo’Nique said on the show “We got labeled as difficult because I said one word and that was no. I said no to some very powerful people. I said no to Oprah Winfrey. I said no to Tyler Perry. I said no to Lee Daniels and I said no to Lionsgate,” she said on Wednesday’s show. “And the difficulty came in when people that looked like me, like Oprah, Tyler, Lee and I got to put my brother Steve on the list, you all knew I was not wrong. Each one of you said to me, ‘Monique you are not wrong’ and when I heard you go on the air and you said, ‘My sister burnt too many bridges and there’s nothing I can do for her now,’ Steve do you know how hurt I was?”

Steve replied, “I thought you went about it wrong. I felt that you had done yourself a disservice by the way you chose to go about it.”

SOURCE: enews.com

